Bannon Calls Jeffrey Lord After CNN Firing Over Nazi Salute Tweet

Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., left, Tom Marino, R-Pa., center left, and Jeffrey Lord, right, watch as President-elect Donald Trump, center right, departs a rally in Hershey, Pa., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/AP
By Published August 11, 2017 10:44 am

While House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon called pro-Trump commentator Jeffrey Lord after Lord was fired by CNN for tweeting a Nazi salute, according to a report from Penn Live.

“It’s Stephen K. Bannon. I have to take this,” Lord told the reporter, who was sitting in Lord’s living room when he received the call

Bannon reportedly called Lord to show support and encourage him to keep fighting. Lord wouldn’t provide details on what the two spoke about.

Bannon, Lord and President Trump have previously spoken highly of one another and Lord has received special access to Trump during visits to Pennsylvania, according to Penn Live.

The call comes after Lord was fired from CNN after he tweeted “Sieg Heil!” at the president of Media Matters for America. The Media Matters president had pointed out a spelling error in one of Lord’s columns.

A CNN spokesperson confirmed the firing to TPM Thursday, saying “Nazi salutes are indefensible.”

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Bannon’s call. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
