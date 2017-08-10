TPM Livewire

CNN Drops Pro-Trump Analyst Who Tweeted Nazi Salute In Response To Typo

PIN-IT
Daniel Zampogna/PennLive.com
By Published August 10, 2017 5:15 pm

CNN on Thursday cut ties with pro-Trump political commentator Jeffrey Lord after he tweeted the words “Sieg Heil!” at a liberal activist who pointed out a misspelling in his headline.

“Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network,” a CNN spokesperson told TPM by email. “Nazi salutes are indefensible.”

Lord on Thursday tweeted a link to his column criticizing the “fascist spirit” of Media Matters for America president Angelo Carusone, whose surname he misspelled “Corusone.”

“Why do you expect anyone to take you seriously when you don’t take yourself seriously,” Carusone replied.

Lord responded with a Nazi salute.

The exchange was the latest volley on Carusone’s and Lord’s public disagreements. Carusone on Wednesday said one of Lord’s columns was “bullshit and filled with lies,” an allegation Lord responded to in his later misspelled column.

Lord made headlines in 2015 when he suggested Republican strategist and CNN contributor Ana Navarro could not be an American and a Latina at the same time.

In 2016, he called the Ku Klux Klan a “leftist terrorist organization” and said House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI)  was “racist” for condemning Trump’s attacks on a federal judge because of his Mexican heritage.

Most recently, Lord drew ire in April by calling President Donald Trump “the Martin Luther King of healthcare.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CNN Drops Pro-Trump Analyst Who Tweeted Nazi Salute In Response To Typo 9 minutes ago

CNN on Thursday cut ties with pro-Trump political commentator Jeffrey Lord after he tweeted the words "Sieg...

Trump Says FBI Raid On Manafort's Home Was 'Pretty Tough Stuff' 32 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the FBI's raid on the home of his...

Trump Is 'Thankful' Putin Ordered Cut To Diplomats: US 'Able To Cut Our Payroll' 37 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was "very thankful" to Russian President Vladimir...

Gorka: 'Simply Nonsensical' For Tillerson To Discuss 'Military Matters' about 2 hours ago

White House adviser Sebastian Gorka dismissed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s apparent attempts to...

Report: Mueller Subpoenas Manafort's Foreign Bank Records about 3 hours ago

Global banking records belonging to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort have been subpoenaed...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.