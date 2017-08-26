TPM Livewire

‘Arizona Republic’ Slams Arpaio Pardon: Trump Made It Clear Racism ‘Is A Goal’

PIN-IT
Dan Callister/REX/FEREX
By Published August 26, 2017 4:54 pm

Arizona’s largest newspaper on Friday slammed Donald Trump for using his first presidential pardon to absolve former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio of a criminal contempt of court conviction.

Arpaio was found guilty in July of violating a court order to cease racially profiling Latinos for detention based on suspicions about immigration status.

Trump relieved a valuable political ally of the criminal charge: Arpaio endorsed him for President way back in January 2016, and Trump has said Arpaio’s harsh detention tactics — including housing hundreds of inmates in the intense Arizona sun and relying heavily on solitary confinement — were models for the nation.

The editorial board of the Arizona Republic, the paper that most closely followed Arpaio’s 24-year career as sheriff, eviscerated the decision.

This erases any doubt about whether Trump meant to empower them after the violence in Charlottesville,” the board’s editorial read, referring to “immigration hardliners and nationalists in Trump’s base.”

“Arpaio is their darling,” it continued. “Arpaio is now back on his pedestal thanks to their president.”

“Donald Trump’s pardon elevates Arpaio once again to the pantheon of those who see institutional racism as something that made America great,” the editorial board added. “Many will characterize it as a slap to the Latino community – and it is. The vast majority of Latinos in Arizona are not undocumented, yet they all fell under heightened scrutiny as Arpaio honed his image.”

Arpaio was known for his extreme treatment of undocumented immigrants. Aside from his pattern of racially profiling motorists who he and his deputies suspected were undocumented, he once segregated undocumented immigrants in his outdoor “Tent City” detention center, surrounding them with electrified fence.

“This is a population of criminals more adept perhaps at escape,” he told reporters at the time, according to the Associated Press. “But this is a fence they won’t want to scale because they risk receiving quite a shock, literally.”

“Arpaio was a lawman who scorned his duty to treat all people equally,” the Arizona Republic wrote Friday. “He made it law enforcement policy to profile people based on their heritage.”

The editorial concluded: “By pardoning Arpaio, Trump made it clear that institutional racism is not just OK with him. It is a goal. That should trouble every American who believes that our duty as a nation is to continue working on behalf of equal justice.”

Read the full Arizona Republic editorial here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

'Arizona Republic' Slams Arpaio Pardon: Trump Made It Clear Racism 'Is A Goal' 10 seconds ago

Arizona’s largest newspaper on Friday slammed Donald Trump for using his first presidential pardon to...

Trump Praises Hurricane Response As Harvey Batters Texas about 7 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning tweeted his encouragement to federal, state and local...

Sebastian Gorka Out Of WH Job, Disputes Claim He Did Not Resign about 13 hours ago

Sebastian Gorka, once deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and a counterterrorism adviser, is...

Report: Mueller Subpoenas Manafort’s Former Ukraine PR Colleagues about 23 hours ago

Special counsel Robert Mueller has issued grand jury subpoenas compelling testimony from public relations...

Trump To Texans Facing Generational Storm: 'Good Luck To Everybody!' (VIDEO) about 24 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Friday had a simple message for the people of Texas,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.