Arizona Gov. To Skip Trump Rally In Favor Of ‘Working With Law Enforcement’

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Monday announced that he will skip President Donald Trump’s scheduled campaign-style rally Tuesday in Trump’s first visit to the state since he won the presidency.

Ducey’s spokesman Daniel Scarpinato said in a statement to the Arizona Republic that the governor will instead be “working with law enforcement” to ensure security at the event in Phoenix.

“Gov. Ducey’s focus has been working with law enforcement toward a safe event in downtown Phoenix for all those involved and in the area,” Scarpinato said. “That will continue to be his priority during the event and afterwards.”

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton (D) on Wednesday called on Trump to postpone the rally after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Stanton criticized Trump’s reported plan to “announce a pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio” at the rally.

“It will be clear that his true intent is to enflame emotions and further divide our nation,” Stanton said. “It is my hope that more sound judgment prevails and that he delays his visit.”