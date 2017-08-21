TPM Livewire

Arizona Gov. To Skip Trump Rally In Favor Of ‘Working With Law Enforcement’

PIN-IT
Ross D. Franklin/AP
By Published August 21, 2017 4:41 pm

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Monday announced that he will skip President Donald Trump’s scheduled campaign-style rally Tuesday in Trump’s first visit to the state since he won the presidency.

Ducey’s spokesman Daniel Scarpinato said in a statement to the Arizona Republic that the governor will instead be “working with law enforcement” to ensure security at the event in Phoenix.

“Gov. Ducey’s focus has been working with law enforcement toward a safe event in downtown Phoenix for all those involved and in the area,” Scarpinato said. “That will continue to be his priority during the event and afterwards.”

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton (D) on Wednesday called on Trump to postpone the rally after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Stanton criticized Trump’s reported plan to “announce a pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio” at the rally.

“It will be clear that his true intent is to enflame emotions and further divide our nation,” Stanton said. “It is my hope that more sound judgment prevails and that he delays his visit.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Arizona Gov. To Skip Trump Rally In Favor Of 'Working With Law Enforcement' 9 seconds ago

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Monday announced that he will skip President Donald...

Trump Looks At The Sun During Solar Eclipse Despite Shouted Warning about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump's administration on Monday took a moment in the afternoon to observe...

Secret Service Has Enough Funding To Perform Duties Through September about 3 hours ago

The Secret Service announced Monday it has enough funding to protect President Donald Trump,...

Breitbart Apologizes For Using Photo Of Soccer Star In Human Trafficking Story about 4 hours ago

Breitbart News apologized for using a photo of soccer star Lukas Podolski on a story...

Gingrich On Trump Getting GOP Support In Congress: Be More Disciplined about 5 hours ago

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich criticized President Donald Trump Monday, saying the President needs...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.