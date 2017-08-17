TPM Livewire

Phoenix Mayor Calls On Trump To Delay Planned Campaign Rally After C’Ville

Marco Ugarte/AP
Published August 17, 2017 10:22 am

Mayor Greg Stanton of Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to postpone a planned campaign rally in the city after violence erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I am disappointed that President Trump has chosen to hold a campaign rally as our nation is still healing from the tragic events in Charlottesville,” Stanton said in a statement.

He suggested that Trump might have scheduled the rally to “announce a pardon for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio,” who was convicted in July of criminal contempt of court.

“Then it will be clear that his true intent is to enflame emotions and further divide our nation,” Stanton said. “It is my hope that more sound judgment prevails and that he delays his visit.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
