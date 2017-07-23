Scaramucci: Trump Jr. ‘Got Bad Advice’ About How To Handle Russia Meeting

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Sunday said Donald Trump Jr. “got bad advice” about how to handle the fallout and questions surrounding his meeting with a Russian lawyer after he was promised compromising information about Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian state effort to aid his father’s campaign.

“I didn’t know about the meeting,” Scaramucci said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He criticized Trump Jr.’s response “from a communications and strategy perspective.”

“I think Donald Trump Jr. got bad advice,” Scaramucci said. “They told him to put out a small statement.”

He called Trump Jr. “a very honest, very high-integrity person.”

“He didn’t do anything wrong. I just think the mistake was in the way it was communicated,” Scaramucci said. “We started with one person, and now we have an auditorium of Russians that he was speaking to or whatever the hell it was. And it’s ridiculous.”

He cited President Donald Trump’s tweet defending his son, a longstanding strategy of White House aides asked for comment.

“A lot of people would have taken that meeting,” Scaramucci said. “I stand by the President’s tweet.”