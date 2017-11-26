TPM Livewire

Franken Says He’ll Return To The Senate Monday: ‘I’ve Let A Lot Of People Down’

PIN-IT
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published November 26, 2017 2:41 pm

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), who several women have accused of sexual misconduct, on Sunday said he is “embarrassed and ashamed” but is “looking forward to getting back to work” in the Senate on Monday.

“I’m embarrassed and ashamed. I’ve let a lot of people down and I’m hoping I can make it up to them and gradually regain their trust,” Franken told the Star Tribune. “I’m looking forward to getting back to work tomorrow.”

Four women have accused Franken of unwanted touching and other forms of sexual harassment. Radio host Leeann Tweeden accused Franken earlier in November of forcibly kissing her and groping her while she was asleep during a USO tour in 2006. Two women told HuffPost last week, on condition of anonymity, that Franken groped them in 2007 and 2008, respectively. Lindsay Menz last week accused Franken of groping her in 2010, a year after he took office.

Franken told the Star Tribune that he has posed for “tens of thousands of photos” and does not “remember these photographs.”

“This is not something I would intentionally do,” he said.

Franken said he has been “thinking about how that could happen.”

“I just recognize that I need to be more careful and a lot more sensitive in these situations,” he told the Star Tribune.

Asked whether he expects more women to come forward with accusations, Franken said, “I certainly hope not.”

“If you had asked me two weeks ago, ‘Would any woman say I had treated her with disrespect?’ I would have said no,” he said. “So this has just caught me by surprise.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Franken Says He'll Return To The Senate Monday: 'I've Let A Lot Of People Down' 6 seconds ago

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), who several women have accused of sexual misconduct, on Sunday...

Conyers Says He'll 'Step Aside' From Judiciary Panel Amid Harassment Claims about 2 hours ago

Rep. John Conyers (D-MI), who several ex-staffers have accused of sexual harassment and misconduct, on...

Pelosi Won't Say If Conyers, Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Should Step Down about 2 hours ago

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday declined to say whether Rep. John...

GOP Senator: I'd 'Like To See' Trump Push Moore To Withdraw From Race about 4 hours ago

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) on Sunday said he "would like to see" President Donald...

GOP Senator: I Want To Be On 'Right' Side Of History When It Comes To Moore about 5 hours ago

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Sunday said he wants to be "on the side...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.