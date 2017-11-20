TPM Livewire

Woman Accuses Al Franken Of Groping Her During 2010 Photo Op

PIN-IT
Cheriss May/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published November 20, 2017 10:17 am

Another woman accused Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of sexual misconduct Monday, telling CNN that the senator grabbed her butt while the two took a photo together at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

Lindsay Menz told CNN in an interview published Monday morning that she met Franken in the summer of 201o at the state fair and posed for a picture with him after a brief conversation. When her husband went to snap the photo, the senator “pulled me in really close, like awkward close, and as my husband took the picture, he put his hand full-fledged on my rear,” Menz said.

“It was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek,” she told CNN. “It wasn’t around my waist. It wasn’t around my hip or side. It was definitely on my butt.”

In a statement to CNN, Franken said he feels bad that Menz felt “disrespected” but said he did not recall taking the photo.

“I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don’t remember taking this picture,” Franken said in the statement. “I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected.”

Menz is the first woman to accused Franken of sexual misconduct while he was a sitting senator. Los Angeles radio host Leeann Tweeden accused Franken of forcibly kissing her and groping her in 2006, before he took office as a senator. Franken apologized to Tweeden but also said he didn’t remember the incident “in the same way.” The senator called for the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate that incident and said he would fully cooperate.

Menz’s family recalls her relaying the story to them immediately after the picture was taken. Both of her parents told CNN that Menz told them that Franken grabbed her butt while taking the picture. Her husband, who took the photo, told CNN that Franken pulled his wife close to him for the photo.

“He reached around her and kind of pulled her into him,” Jeremy Menz told CNN. “He pulled her in and pushed his head against her head. It was over pretty quick.”

Read CNN’s full report here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Woman Accuses Al Franken Of Groping Her During 2010 Photo Op 9 seconds ago

Another woman accused Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of sexual misconduct Monday, telling CNN that...

Publicist Who Arranged Meeting With Russian Lawyer Ready To Tell His Story 5 minutes ago

Rob Goldstone, the British publicist who helped arrange a meeting between Donald Trump Jr.,...

Kushner Lawyer On Bipartisan Ask For Missing Docs: 'Partisan Gotcha Game' 13 minutes ago

A lawyer for White House adviser Jared Kushner on Sunday defended his client against...

Roy Moore Accuser: ‘This Isn’t Political For Me, This Is Personal’ about 2 hours ago

Leigh Corfman, one of the first women to go public with allegations of sexual...

Conway: A Vote For Alabama Dem Candidate Is A Vote Against Tax Cuts about 2 hours ago

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday morning stopped short of explicitly encouraging voters...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.