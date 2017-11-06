After News Of Sen. Paul’s Fractured Ribs, Police Say Charges Could Worsen

Charges against the neighbor of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) could intensify based on updated reports of the seriousness of the senator’s injuries following an alleged assault on Friday.

The neighbor, Rene Boucher, allegedly tackled Paul to the ground, blindsiding him. Though Boucher was originally charged with fourth-degree assault — Kentucky’s least serious assault charge, for “minor injury” — charges could become more serious based on Paul’s injuries.

A lawyer for Boucher told Fox News that the “unfortunate occurrence” was the result of “a matter that most people would regard as trivial,” but didn’t clarify further.

“My understanding is that Senator Paul’s spokesperson has released that he received fractured ribs in the Assault,” Kentucky State Police spokesperson Jeremy Hodges told TPM in an email Monday, though he noted he had not received medical documentation to confirm Paul’s status.

“Our investigation is open and active, which means we will receive medical reports etc in the upcoming days,” Hodges said. “Once the arresting officer has completed his case report it will be forwarded to our prosecuting attorney for review. It will be their decision, on whether or not additional charges or more severe charges are forthcoming.”

In a statement to media outlets earlier Monday, a senior adviser for Paul said the senator had suffered “five rib fractures including 3 displaced fractures,” injuries more serious than initially thought.

“This type of injury is caused by high velocity severe force,” the staffer, Doug Stafford, added. “It is not clear exactly how soon he will return to work, as the pain is considerable as is the difficulty in getting around, including flying.”

According to an arrest warrant posted online by the Daily Beast’s Sam Stein, Paul alleged that his neighbor tackled him to the ground from behind. Police noted on the warrant that “the extent of the rib injury is unknown at this time.”

On Monday, Hodges told Fox News: “The senator’s injuries are part of the investigation.”

“It requires serious physical injury in order for someone to be charged with a felony,” Hodges told the Washington Post.

In a statement reported by Fox News’ Brooke Singman, Boucher’s attorney, Matthew Baker, said the “regrettable” dispute that led to the alleged assault — the motives for which have still not been detailed — concerned “a matter that most people would regard as trivial.”

“We sincerely hope that Senator Paul is going well and that these two gentleman can get back to being neighbors as quickly as possible,” he added.

After Paul’s spokesperson said Saturday that the senator had been “blindsided,” but that he was “fine,” Paul expressed his appreciation for the support he’d received on Twitter Sunday: