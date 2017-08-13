TPM Livewire

ADL Calls On Trump To Condemn ‘Extreme Hate’ In Charlottesville

PIN-IT
Larisa Roberts joins about one hundred protesters gathered in Oakland, Calif., to show solidarity with victims of a Charlottesville, Va., attack that killed at least one demonstrator against white nationalism on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger/FR34727 AP
By Published August 13, 2017 3:28 pm

The Anti-Defamation League on Sunday called on President Donald Trump to condemn white supremacy “without hesitation” after violence broke out at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“The gathering of extreme hate yesterday in Charlottesville is something we have not seen in at least a decade and it continues a troubling pattern,” ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt said in a statement. “Now is the time for our leadership across the board to name the hate.”

He called on Trump to “acknowledge that this is not a matter of equivalence between two sides with similar gripes.”

Trump on Saturday did not remark on the white supremacist movement but instead called the clashes an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.”

“This is a moment that demands moral leadership,” Greenblatt said. “There is no rationalizing white supremacy and no room for this vile bigotry. It is un-American and it needs to be condemned without hesitation.”

“We call on the White House to terminate all staff with any ties to these extremists,” he added. “There is no rationale for employing people who excuse hateful rhetoric and ugly incitement. They do not serve the values embodied in our Constitution nor the interests of the American people.”

Greenblatt said it was “long overdue” for Trump “to develop a plan of action to combat white supremacy and all forms of hate.”

“We stand ready to partner in this effort,” he said. “Without a clear denunciation and plan of action, these bigots are only emboldened.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

ADL Calls On Trump To Condemn 'Extreme Hate' In Charlottesville 10 minutes ago

The Anti-Defamation League on Sunday called on President Donald Trump to condemn white supremacy...

Alleged Driver In C'Ville Car Attack Had 'Fascination With Nazism,' Teacher Says about 1 hours ago

A former teacher of James Alex Fields, Jr., the man accused of ramming a...

Trump TV Ad Attacks Democrats, Media As 'The President's Enemies' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday released a 30-second TV spot attacking Democrats and the media...

Current, Former WH Staffers Dodge Questions On Bannon's Future about 3 hours ago

  One current and one former employee of President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday...

WH: 'Of Course' Trump Condemns White Supremacists, Neo-Nazis (He Hasn't) about 4 hours ago

The White House on Sunday claimed "of course" President Donald Trump included white supremacists, the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.