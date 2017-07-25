TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Inside the Purge

PIN-IT
Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published July 25, 2017 9:44 am
Views

I mentioned yesterday that Anthony Scaramucci’s brief – as evidenced by his actions in a few days on the job – looked a lot more like chief advisor or even chief of staff than communications director, which is, paradoxically, a not terribly visible role. Sure enough, according to an overnight story in the Post, Scaramucci has a brief to purge ‘disloyal’ staffers and bring in more people from Fox News.

According to the Post’s account, ‘disloyal’ in this case mainly means people associated with Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer. Another way of looking at this is that that largely means people who had any professional standing in Washington or politics before Trump took over the GOP. Meanwhile, Scaramucci is also leading the way in the effort to push out Attorney General Jeff Sessions, telling the increasingly servile Trump toady Hugh Hewitt this morning that the President “probably” wants Sessions “gone” because he has failed to protect the President from the Russia probe.

On the White House front, there even seems to be a list of names. From the Post

Scaramucci has long complained to associates that some White House staffers have been more focused on managing the image of Priebus than on defending Trump and promoting his agenda. An informal list of names, including several officials who previously worked under Priebus and Spicer at the Republican National Committee, has been circulating among Scaramucci allies as those whose jobs may be in jeopardy.

Assistant Press Secretary Michael Short, according to Politico, is among the first to get canned. It seems likely that that even if Scaramucci remains Communications Director and doesn’t become chief of staff himself – which I would not rule out – that the White House will now be run from the communications office, with a new chief of staff effectively, if not formally, reporting to Scaramucci.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH Spox Backtracks, Says Trump Still Looking Over Russia Sanctions Bill 5 minutes ago

After saying on Sunday that President Donald Trump supported a bill imposing new sanctions...

Trump Twists GOP Arms On Twitter Over O'Care Repeal: 'I Have Pen In Hand' 7 minutes ago

President Donald Trump stepped up pressure on Senate Republicans to vote to consider an...

Report: Manafort To Provide Notes From Trump Tower Meeting To Senate Panel 14 minutes ago

When he meets with Senate investigators on Wednesday, Paul Manafort is expected to provide contemporaneous...

Scaramucci: Trump 'Probably' Wants Sessions Gone Given The 'Tension' 51 minutes ago

Anthony Scaramucci, the White House's new communications director, on Tuesday morning said that President...

GOP Rep: I Don’t Think You Can Bully Jeff Sessions Because He’s An 'Adult' about 1 hours ago

Admitting he quit reading President Donald Trump’s tweets “quite a long time ago,” Rep....
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.