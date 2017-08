Take a moment and watch this video. It’s only 45 seconds long. But you need to listen to the words. Really take a moment and watch.

Russell Walker filed a lawsuit in York SC, demanding confederate flags be returned to the main courtroom @SpecNewsCLT pic.twitter.com/MVDYSEBIEe — Yoojin Cho (@Yoojin_Cho) August 24, 2017