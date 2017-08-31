TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Harris Announces She Will Co-Sponsor Bernie Sanders’ ‘Medicare-For-All’ Bill

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., reacts during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
Published August 31, 2017
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday became the first senator to declare her intention to co-sponsor Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) forthcoming “Medicare-for-All” proposal.

“I intend to co-sponsor the Medicaid-for-All bill,” she told a town hall in Oakland, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

“It’s so much better people have meaningful access to affordable health care at every stage from birth on because the alternative [is] we as taxpayers otherwise are paying huge amounts for money for them to get their health care in an emergency room,” she added, according to ThinkProgress. “It’s not only about what’s morally and ethically right, it also just makes sense from a fiscal standpoint or a return on investment for taxpayers.”

Harris told reporters afterward, according to video captured by The Sacramento Bee: “All people should have access to affordable health care.”

Sanders, who campaigned on a Medicare-for-all proposal during the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries, thanked Harris on Twitter:

Sanders first said he would introduce a single-payer health care bill in “within a couple of weeks” in March, though he has championed similar bills before, Vermont Public Radio noted at the time. The outlet reported Tuesday that Sanders said he would introduce a bill lowering Medicare’s eligibility age to 55, from 65, “shortly.” “That is one way to phase it in,” he said of the incremental step.

Vox noted Wednesday that a number of prominent Democratic senators have expressed their support for single-payer legislation without explicitly endorsing Sanders’ forthcoming proposal. A record number of House Democrats, the publication added, support Rep. John Conyers’ (D-MI) single-payer bill. He has introduced the legislation in Congress every year since 2003.

“Single-payer” refers to a health care payment structure in which the government pays private health care providers for all essential services. Medicare currently operates as a single-payer program

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
