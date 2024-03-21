Without The Votes, House GOP Now Says Electorate Can Just Go Ahead And Do The Impeachment For Them

Republicans have been saying a number of things publicly, and more in private, over the last few days to save face on their doomed impeachment inquiry into President Biden, which has served as a Trump retribution effort and Fox News round-the-clock programming-filler since Republicans took back the House in 2022.

House GOPers have never been able to present any evidence of the high crimes and misdemeanors supposedly committed by the President, and their star witnesses admitted as much in the first impeachment inquiry hearing. But the gradual, sputtering demise of James Comer’s Very Serious investigation has been entertaining to watch unravel ever since news broke that Alexander Smirnov, the former FBI informant whose tip to the agency has served as the focal point of House Republicans’ feverish Hunter Biden hysterics, was arrested for lying to the FBI about said tip.

Last week, the New York Times reported that in lieu of actually taking a vote on impeachment, House Republicans were considering sending a symbolic criminal referral to the DOJ, urging prosecutors to investigate supposed Hunter Biden/Joe Biden/Biden associates crimes.

And as more and more Republicans acknowledge publicly they don’t have the votes to impeach — Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), a member of the House Oversight Committee, told NewsNation Wednesday night that Republicans maybe never had the votes — they’re getting more and more creative in their face-saving endeavors.

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) told the Washington Post in an article published Wednesday that perhaps they should just let the voters make a call on whether the President’s time is up.

“Ultimately the American people will be voting in October or November to decide whether or not this president is suitable for office,” Garcia said. “I think he’s got enough other challenges and failures under his belt that the impeachment probably wouldn’t even affect the outcome of the election.”

