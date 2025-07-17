White House Vindicated in Belief That Congress Will Blindly Hand Over Power

With the House expected to eagerly place another rubber stamp on a legislative priority of President Trump’s — his attempt, via a rescission package, to legitimize Elon Musk’s work of freezing and blocking federal spending earlier this year — the White House has learned that it is not that hard to bully congressional Republicans into letting the executive branch do their job for them.

White House budget chief Russ Vought told reporters on Thursday, before the House vote, that he may soon send over another rescission package to claw back more federal funding that had previously been authorized by Congress.

“We are willing to send up additional rescissions. I think if this continues to pass, we’re likely to send up another rescissions package that would come soon, and we’ll be working on that to try to get that across the finish line,” Vought said at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast Thursday. He then suggested that this is a process the Trump administration prefers, as it helps Trump show “you have the executive branch ensuring that it’s not cowing to a legislative branch’s understanding of its own authorities and powers.”

While it is a constitutionally backwards approach to how Congress is meant to allocate spending, rescissions bills are at least a legal venue for the executive branch to flex power over what is meant to be a co-equal branch of government. Vought’s plan to attempt to enact so-called pocket rescissions this year — just not spending money that Congress has authorized until the fiscal year ends in September — is a legally dubious move that many believe will set up a high stakes legal battle over the separation of powers. The maneuver — which Vought has repeatedly mused about publicly — is a threat to Congress: Pass our rescission bills, or we’ll use the loop hole we think we’ve found to sidestep you entirely.

In acknowledging that the White House intends to try to force Congress to choke down more of its Department of Government Efficiency cuts, Vought is revealing how comfortable it is asking Republicans to cede their authority as a check on Trump.

At the same time, some Republicans are finally conceding they’re not totally comfortable with what the White House is doing — while, in most cases, stopping short of taking a stand.

Ahead of the Senate vote on the $9 billion rescission package Thursday morning, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) said in a speech on the Senate floor that he was going to vote for the measure “with reservation.” He pointed specifically to concerns about the legislative branch becoming too submissive to the executive branch — especially in the face of objections vocalized by several Senate Republicans who said they did not know what the bill they were about to vote on would cut. (Many of them nonetheless voted for it.)

Despite multiple requests from members of the Senate GOP, Vought refused to provide clarity on where exactly the cuts will come from. Most ultimately voted for the measure regardless.

“It concerns me — as perhaps approaching a disregard for the constitutional responsibilities of the legislative branch under Article I,” Wicker said. “Congress has the power of the purse. The president has the power to enforce. In this situation, there’s a specific amount stated that will be rescinded. … But this Congress will not be allowed to choose those specific cuts. That will be done by somebody in the Office of Management and Budget in the White House. And in this situation it will amount to the House and Senate basically saying: We concede that decision voluntarily to the executive branch.”

“So I have expressed concern about this,” Wicker said.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) expressed similar concerns and said that it was what led him to vote “no” on motion to open debate on the bill earlier this week. He, like Wicker, ultimately supported the measure.

Vought is taking cues from the Senate Republicans who folded for the sake of showing their commitment to reducing federal spending.

“It is past time that Republicans stand up for Congress as a co-equal branch of government,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) said.

Ominous Even For Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly sent guidance to diplomats revising how the State Department recognizes democratic ideals abroad, in a move that has experts concerned about the message it might signal to countries dealing with authoritarian leaders. Per WaPo:

The United States should no longer publicly comment on elections, including making an assessment of whether the election was “free and fair,” unless there is a “clear and compelling U.S. foreign policy interest to do so,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a cable to diplomats sent on Thursday. When there are messages about elections, they should “avoid opining on the fairness or integrity of an electoral process, its legitimacy, or the democratic values of the country in question,” Rubio wrote in the cable, which was first reported on by the Daily Signal.

