Trump Was ‘Disappointed’ By the Army Parade On His Bday and Wants to Try Again

President Trump will reportedly have another big boy military parade later this year.

You’ll recall that in June, Trump made the Army put on a parade on the streets of Washington with a bunch of tanks and fireworks for his birthday — an event that was also billed as the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Army.

The event was widely regarded as an extremely expensive flop, complete with low turnout and squeaky tanks and, in the opinion of some, lackluster marching. To rub salt in the wound, millions of people across the U.S. participated in a “No Kings Day” counter-protest, marching against the Trump administration’s various attacks on civilians, democracy and the separation of powers. Hardly the hallmarks of the grand, dictator-style birthday spectacular that he was envisioning.

The president was reportedly so disappointed by the marching — the marching specifically — that he is planning to throw himself another tyrant parade, this time featuring the Navy. The Wall Street Journal has this gem of a nugget in a new report on how Trump has become bolder in his autocratic tendencies during his second term:

Trump has also pushed the optics of the presidency in a monarchical direction, holding a military parade in June for the Army’s 250th birthday. Officials had thwarted a similar one in his first term by arguing it would look like a third-world spectacle. After the Washington parade, Trump told aides he was disappointed with the marching, and the U.S. Navy is trying to plan a bigger celebration this fall, hoping for a shimmering spectacle with seacraft, administration officials said.

The Navy will also mark its 250th anniversary in October, but has not yet announced any plans to celebrate the occasion. Sounds like they’re gonna throw themselves a birthday party whether they want to or not.

Cassidy Sounds Alarm

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, is calling for an indefinite postponement of HHS’ Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting, which was set for September 18. The call comes after the White House announced that that CDC Director Susan Monarez had been fired after clashing with HHS Secretary RFK Jr. over his efforts to rescind approvals for the COVID vaccine.

Since the White House announced the firing, a handful of top CDC officials submitted their resignations in protest. Monarez was just confirmed for the position by the Senate in July.

“Serious allegations have been made about the meeting agenda, membership, and lack of scientific process being followed for the now announced September ACIP meeting,” Cassidy said in a statement. “These decisions directly impact children’s health and the meeting should not occur until significant oversight has been conducted. If the meeting proceeds, any recommendations made should be rejected as lacking legitimacy given the seriousness of the allegations and the current turmoil in CDC leadership.”

For context, Cassidy was initially wary of voting to confirm RFK Jr. to lead Health and Human Services due to his anti-vax beliefs. (Cassidy is a doctor.) But the two reached an agreement that Kennedy wouldn’t make substantial changes to ACIP. In June, Kennedy announced he was removing the board’s 17 members.

Now Trump Wants a Midterms Convention

A day after Axios reported that Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin was discussing holding a mini-convention ahead of the 2026 midterms, Trump announced he wants to do the same thing for Republicans.

“I am thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms. It has never been done before,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. “STAY TUNED!!!”

