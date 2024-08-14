Trump Regales His North Carolina Audience With Strange Fan Fiction About Joe Biden

Latest
This is your TPM evening briefing.
ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 14: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Harrah's Cherokee Center on August 14, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.
By
|
August 14, 2024 6:08 p.m.
135
Donald Trump will not give up his Joe Biden sympathy act.

During nearly every public event since President Biden dropped out and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump has feigned outrage about Biden’s predicament, and has suggested repeatedly that he thinks the “very angry” President will use the Democratic National Convention next week to try to force his way back into the race.

It’s, of course, all fan fiction that reads as Trump trying to goad Biden back into a race that he thinks he can only win with the President as his opponent.

As someone who does not give up his grievances lightly, it’s not surprising that Trump is having a hard time dealing with the fact that he is no longer campaigning against Joe Biden, whose age and unfortunate public stumbles in recent months gifted Trump an uninspired, yet easy, line of attack. The Trump team has also, essentially, invested the last five years campaigning against the President and is loathe to move onto sparring against Harris, someone who will be able to debate him sans distracting performance issues.

His inability to move on is showing in his chaotic approach to attacking Harris. In trying to raise bizarre questions about her racial identity and making up boring lies about his crowd sizes vis-à-vis hers, even his closest allies are warning that he is not on top of his game. MAGA loyalists like Kellyanne Conway and Peter Navarro have, in recent days, urged Trump to at least try to move onto policy rather than digging around in the most extreme corners of the internet to come up with his lines to own the libs. The whole AI crowd size lie was first raised by none other than longtime garbage purveyor Dinesh D’Souza.

It’s unclear if Trump will ever take his advisers’ advising into account. A man obsessed, he even opened his rally in North Carolina today praising Biden for all the votes he received in various states during primary elections this spring and summer, before making the cartoonish suggestion it’s actually the Democrats who are a “threat to democracy.”

Let them have their convention, and who knows how that’s going to turn out? Joe Biden is a very angry man, they took it away from him, they usurped it, they took it away from him, terrible terrible. I’m not sure they picked the right guy in him but he got 14 million votes — he got 14 million votes, she got no votes and you look at what happens, thats not the way it was supposed to happen. They’re a threat to democracy, right? As they say.

135
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  2. Avatar for sooner sooner says:

    I thought he said he was going to talk about the economy :thinking:

    As someone with advanced degrees in the field of Behavioral Economics I think I get where he’s coming from, and it ain’t pretty.

    He’s gotten himself stuck under his tricycle and can’t get out.

    So Sad ™

  3. It would be wonderful if Biden could goad Trump into continuing to focus on him, rather than doing the more difficult job of running against Harris. Perhaps there could be a GOP “Draft Biden” campaign encouraging write-in ballots for Joe.

    Unfortunately, as senile as Trump is becoming he probably won’t run down that rabbit hole. We all have fanticies, though.

  5. Tomorrows NYTimes headline:

    “Focused and coherent genius Donald Trump lays out economic policy road map for the Fourth Reich his second term”

