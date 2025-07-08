Latest
6 hours ago
JD Vance: Some Americans Are More American Than Others
1 day ago
Frustrated Judge Struggles In The Quicksand Of The Abrego Garcia Case
5 days ago
Congress Throws More Money at Removing Immigrants than Most Countries Spend on Their Armies
5 days ago
States Fear Critical Funding From FEMA May Be Drying Up

Trump Official Suggests Replacing Deported Farm Workers with Medicaid Enrollees

This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 10: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins takes a question from the audience after signing three new SNAP food choice waivers for the states of Idaho, Utah, and Arkansas in her office at the... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 10: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins takes a question from the audience after signing three new SNAP food choice waivers for the states of Idaho, Utah, and Arkansas in her office at the United States Department of Agriculture Whitten Building on June 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. The wavers will limit what the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can select as eligible foods, targeting unhealthy food. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 8, 2025 6:44 p.m.
17
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

There are several layers to my conclusion that today’s remarks from President Trump’s agriculture secretary are among the most creatively maniacal I’ve heard yet from the administration.

“There’s been a lot of noise in the last few days and a lot of questions about where the president stands and his vision for farm labor,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told reporters during a press briefing with Republican governors Tuesday.

“Ultimately, the answer on this is automation, also some reform within the current governing structure, and then, also, when you think about there are 34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program, there are plenty of workers in America,” she continued.

First, it touches on an issue that the Trump administration has struggled to reach a consensus on since the president first launched his mass deportation effort in states and cities around the U.S. As I noted in TPM’s Morning Memo last week, Trump has been flip-flopping — to a truly cartoonish degree — on the question of whether to upend the agriculture and hospitality industries for the sake of following through on his core campaign promise: to deport people in cruel and attention-grabbing ways. While Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has excitedly sent ICE to terrorize and arrest immigrants in blue states and cities, there’s been more hesitation around whether to conduct raids in rural communities, the kind that in many cases produce America’s food, and where many residents, including farmers, voted for Trump. There’s been similar hesitation around how and whether to target restaurants and hotels, which rely on seasonal workers and, in many cases, have executives that generously support the Republican Party.

In mid June, DHS advised staff to temporarily pause ICE raids at farms, hotels and restaurants. Just days later, DHS officials reversed course on that directive. Last week, Trump grappled with the political realities of deporting farmers’ workforce during an interview on Fox News, when he suggested, yet again, that ICE might not target farmers who employ undocumented immigrants as field workers.

“I don’t back away,” he said. “What I do have, I cherish our farmers. And when we go into a farm and we take away people that have been working there for 15 and 20 years, who were good, who possibly came in incorrectly. And what we’re going to do is we’re going to do something for farmers where we can let the farmer sort of be in charge. The farmer knows he’s not going to hire a murderer.”

However, it now appears that at least one Trump administration official — one who is specifically tasked with supporting and regulating America’s farmers — is supportive of the raids on farm workers plowing ahead. Rollins has, she professes, found a solution for those in the industry she oversees: Farmers short on field laborers due to mass deportations could replace the work with some sort of amorphous AI. You know, the kind that picks tomatoes. Alternatively, they could nab some of those purported freeloaders (child-free, able bodied adults between the ages of 19 and 64) on Medicaid who will soon have to complete work requirements (at least 80 hours per month of work, volunteering, education, or training) in order to access health care, thanks to Trump’s disastrous, Medicaid-slashing megabill.

While the bill’s passage may have finally satiated the desires of Republicans who have long pushed to impose work requirements on low-income Americans who receive health coverage through Medicaid, the majority of Medicaid recipients who are not children and who are not disabled already do work, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The Congressional Budget Office even released data on the legislation that showed adding work requirements would kick people off Medicaid and decrease federal spending on the social safety net program, but it would not actually increase employment.

That’s not how Rollins sees it. Per her, a new crop of Medicaid recipients looking for jobs when work requirements kick in next year (shockingly, after the midterms) can be sent to the fields. Perhaps this is magical thinking on Rollins’ part. Perhaps not. We will just have to see.

While there is not yet data on the demographic of voters that will lose their health care coverage due to Medicaid work requirements, we do know a decent amount about whose health care coverage is at risk as part of the general, sweeping cuts Republicans just imposed. Many are, in short, Trump voters. Per NPR:

More than two-thirds of nearly 300 U.S. counties with the biggest growth in Medicaid and CHIP since 2008 backed Trump in the last election, according to a KFF Health News analysis of voting results and enrollment data from Georgetown. Many of these counties are in deep-red states such as Kentucky, Louisiana, and Montana.

Before the megabill passed the Senate, the New York Times did a deep dive on the demographics of constituents who might be most affected by the proposed cuts put forward by House Republicans. While large cuts to Medicaid will likely hit densely populated urban areas represented in Congress by Democrats hardest (based on the percentage of the population enrolled in Medicaid), a good chunk of rural counties where more than 30 percent of the population is covered by Medicaid have Republicans representatives in the House. That data includes and applies specifically to House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) own district. Per the Times:

Of the 10 congressional districts with the highest share of residents enrolled in Medicaid, nine are held by Democratic legislators.

There are also pockets of the country that rely significantly on the program where voters favor Republicans. Of the 218 seats Republicans control in Congress, 26 are in districts where Medicaid covers more than 30 percent of the population, according to a New York Times analysis of federal enrollment data.

We will see if this unhinged solution to the administration’s mass-deportation problems is the one that sticks.

DeSantis Discourages Elon Third-Party Fever

Back on good terms with President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is already acting as a mouthpiece for Trump’s agenda, warning that if the world’s richest man (and one-time DeSantis ally) Elon Musk decides to support third-party candidates he will end up harming Republicans in the midterms. Musk announced he’d be creating an “America Party” over the weekend after weeks of teasing it.

“The problem is, when you do another party, especially if you’re running on some of the issues that he talks about, you know, that would end up — if he funds Senate candidates and House candidates in competitive races, that would likely end up meaning the Democrats would win all the competitive Senate and House races,” DeSantis said Monday evening.

Trump Wants to do a Federal Takeover of NYC. Of Course.

In comments to reporters during a Cabinet meeting today, Trump threatened another federal power grab on New York City if Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani wins the race. Mamdani is a Democratic socialist who has run on a campaign of affordability. He faces other challengers in November, including current Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent after Trump, in February, made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“If a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same. But we have tremendous power at the White House to run places where we have to,” Trump told The New York Post Tuesday of Mamdani. “New York City will run properly. I’m going to bring New York back. I love New York.

“We’re going to straighten out New York. It’s going to — maybe we’re going to have to straighten it out from Washington,” he continued.

In Case You Missed It

Media Companies Like Paramount Should Think Twice Before Settling With Trump

JD Vance: Some Americans Are More American than Others

Trump Stages Another Boffo Reality TV Episode In LA Park

Thanks to the GOP Megabill, You’ll Pay Higher Utility Bills

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

On Not Losing Perspective In The Trump II Madness

What We Are Reading

Supreme Court allows Trump to launch mass layoff and restructuring plans

The Tariff Beatings Will Continue Until Morale Improves

Team Trump struggles to control the Epstein ‘client list’ fire it helped create

17
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Where Things Stand
17
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Avatar for pb pb says:

    It’s the cruelty. It’s always the fucking cruelty. I’d like to see that miserable fucking **** in a farm field picking produce under the hot sun. She wouldn’t last 5 minutes.

  2. Bondage, Noembrain, and now this nitwit. This is why they ask stupid questions of beauty pageant contestants. My 93-year-old mother was on Medicaid before she died because the nursing home had bled her dry. She had dementia and couldn’t walk. My 78-year-old brother with schizophrenia is in a group home paid for by Medicaid. This stupid and cruel women thinks this is the answer? God help us.

  3. Medicaid recipients working in the fields? At illegal immigrant wages? Or maybe NO wages, since they’re getting “free” medical care? What could go wrong?

    Well, I don’t have the percentage breakdowns, but a huge number of those “lazy layabouts eating cheetos” yada yada are:

    • Actually employed, but their jobs don’t provide a medical plan (who knew?!?) and don’t pay enough to lift them out of poverty
    • Are small children
    • Are elderly
    • Are actually and truly disabled or otherwise sick

    But one can be so much surer of one’s rightness when one is ignorant, right? 81 mil Americans would agree!

  4. Honestly, as the guardrails of democracy fall or fail to perform as advertised, it increasingly may be the incompetence of democracy’s foes that saves us. Not saying it will barring efforts against it but dang there’s an awful lot of stupid at the top of the US fascist pyramid.

  5. And it’s up to us to exploit it! Thanks for that note of hope!

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

11 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for daled Avatar for zandru Avatar for tigersharktoo Avatar for pb Avatar for hoagie Avatar for benthere Avatar for Mark_CO3 Avatar for tindalos Avatar for coprophagoussmile Avatar for bcgister Avatar for rascal_crone Avatar for osprey Avatar for ladyfair Avatar for hodad Avatar for john_adams

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor for News:
Deputy Editor for Audience and Strategy:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: