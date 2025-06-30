DeSantis And Trump Bury Hatchet To Join Hands On Sick Immigrant Detainees Stunt

It is difficult to find any recent photos of President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis together.

That’s because the two of them have largely been at odds since DeSantis tried to test his MAGA bonafides and was utterly humiliated by Trump on the national stage during the 2024 Republican presidential primaries. Trump has made a point of continuing to humiliate DeSantis since he returned to office, while the soon-to-be term-limited governor of Florida tries to make MAGA amends, his political relevance fading fast.

But it appears the two are going to bury the hatchet tomorrow to come together in a shared passion: finding creative new ways to dehumanize immigrants, carried out with a trollish flair.

You’ll remember DeSantis’ infamous stunt during the Biden administration, when, following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead, he duped, transported and dumped a plane full of migrants in Martha’s Vineyard. In the months following the incident it was revealed that the DeSantis administration lied to those it put on the plane, promising jobs and shelter only to dump them in a community that was not prepared to assist them.

It’s becoming a well worn tactic for DeSantis — upending the lives of migrants in a headline-grabbing way to own the libs/score some media coverage to boost his political significance. At the time of the Martha’s Vineyard incident, DeSantis was toying with the idea of a Trump primary challenge. Much of his second term work as governor of Florida was seen as an attempt to establish himself as a MAGA prodigy by trafficking in Trump-adjacent authoritarian extremes, like a new police force to ferret out people who may have illegally voted in the 2020 election — an effort to play into Trump’s various election-related conspiracy theories.

What Trump and DeSantis are doing in Florida this week is similar. By now you’ve likely seen the new name for the facility that the pair are meeting up to cut the ribbon for on Tuesday. “Alligator Alcatraz” is opening at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in the Florida Everglades. It will have up to 5,000 beds to hold immigrant detainees and process them for deportation. The facility will cost about $450 million a year in operational costs, according to the Associated Press. The state of Florida will pay to run the facility and the federal government will reimburse Florida with FEMA funds that are typically used to house people displaced by natural disasters. (You’ll recall, the Biden administration was ripped to shreds by Trump and his allies for using those funds to house migrants in hotels while they went through the immigration process.)

Environmental groups have already filed a lawsuit to try to stop the facility from opening, at least until it undergoes an environmental review, since it is located in the Everglades, surrounded by protected land. But the fact that it is in a swamp has turned into a bit of a ghoulish selling point for the Trump administration and DeSantis, as they brag about how supposedly dangerously remote the facility is.

“There is only one road leading in and the only way out is a one-way flight,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CBS News this week. “It is isolated, and surrounded by dangerous wildlife in unforgiving terrain.”

“When the president comes tomorrow, he’s going to be able to see,” DeSantis told reporters during a press conference Monday, adding that Trump is “very excited” to see the facility.

“They ain’t going anywhere once they’re there, unless you want them to go somewhere,” DeSantis said Monday. “Because good luck getting to civilization. So the security is amazing — natural and otherwise.”

