Trump & Co Decide Individual Federal Judges Do Have Too Much Power After All 

It’s no surprise that an expanding group of federal district judges, appointed by presidents of both parties, are systematically blocking President Trump’s and Elon Musk’s power grabs. This is, after all, how the system works.

Yet Trump’s advisors are outraged. “If a district court judge wants control over the entire executive branch…he should run for president,” Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller tweeted Tuesday.

For those of us who lived through the reigns of Judges Matthew Kacsmaryk and Reed O’Connor (so, like, we who were alive six months ago), this is a surprising turn of events.

The Kacsmaryks and O’Connors thwarted the Biden administration constantly, and on much hackier grounds than the bipartisan swath of judges are acting on now. The resulting epidemic of right-wing litigants challenging federal government actions in the random corners of Texas under the control of these friendly judges grew to such proportions that both congressional Democrats and the administrative bodies of the courts halfheartedly gestured in the direction of doing something to fix it.

Republicans, though, were just fine with the blatant gaming of the court system. At worst, the amenable district judge would get overturned months down the line; they still got sand thrown in the Biden administration’s gears in the meantime.

In a stunning turn of events, it turns out Miller et al. don’t at all like being on the other end of this dynamic.

But like much in the Trump era, the administration is going to such extremes that pointing out the hypocrisy almost feels beside the point. Miller’s grousing takes on a darker patina when contextualized in the reality that Trump and his cohort are actively softening the ground to ignore a court order — which would spark a full-blown constitutional crisis.

The Best Of TPM Today

Durbin Implores Senate GOP To ‘Pause’ On Patel Amid Claims He Covertly Managed FBI Purge

Cowed Republican Senators Now Worried About Primary Challenges Backed By Trump OR Musk

Trump Is Predictably Sloppy And It’s Hurting Him In Court

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Trump Says Some Treasury Notes May Not Be Real

What We Are Reading

Top FEMA Official Is Fired Over Payments for N.Y.C. Migrant Shelters

Judge orders Trump admin. to restore CDC and FDA webpages by midnight

FEMA official ignores judge’s latest order, demands freeze on grant funding