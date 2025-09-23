Latest
The Supreme Court’s Project to Coronate Trump Takes a Leap Forward

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh arrive for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January ... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh arrive for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
September 23, 2025 5:58 p.m.
The Supreme Court sent the independent executive branch agency into extinction this week, without even bothering to overturn the precedent that forbids it to do so first.

The right-wing majority allowed President Trump’s firing of the Federal Trade Commission’s Rebecca Slaughter to stand — nearly an identical firing to the one that the Court declared illegal almost a century ago in Humphrey’s Executor. 

“The majority, stay order by stay order, has handed full control of all those agencies to the President,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in dissent, citing similar Court orders in response to unlawful firings at the Merit Systems Protection Board, National Labor Relations Board and Consumer Product Safety Commission. “He may now remove — so says the majority, though Congress said differently — any member he wishes, for any reason or no reason at all. And he may thereby extinguish the agencies’ bipartisanship and independence.”

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson joined her in dissent. The majority was unsigned.

In the Slaughter case, to be argued in December, the Court will squarely address whether Humphrey’s Executor should be overturned — essentially a formality at this point. 

“Our emergency docket should never be used, as it has been this year, to permit what our own precedent bars,” Kagan wrote. “Still more, it should not be used, as it also has been, to transfer government authority from Congress to the President, and thus to reshape the Nation’s separation of powers.” 

Trump asked the Court to cross another Rubicon in his power lust last week, requesting that he be allowed to fire a Federal Reserve governor, long a bright line in preserving the independence of the all-critical central bank. The Court has not yet responded. 

Both cases are previews of what’s to come this term: the right-wing justices’ continued sacrifice of congressional power on the altar of the unitary executive.

Pritzker: Trump is Using National Guard to Hijack 2026 Midterms

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) warned in an interview aired Tuesday morning on MSNBC that Trump’s use (or anticipated use) of the National Guard in blue cities is part intimidation, part safety net in case he loses control of Congress in 2026: 

“Well, I believe that one of the reasons Donald Trump wants to send troops into American cities is because he wants to be able to take control of the 2026 elections. Remember that back in 2020 he and Michael Flynn, the former general and former– advisor to the president, talked about actually taking control of the ballot boxes in 2020 because they didn’t trust the outcome of the election. Now, if they’ve got troops in cities and it becomes a kind of norm for people, then it won’t be abnormal for them when they’re going to vote having troops at the ballot boxes. He’ll say that he’s protecting the ballot. And if he thinks there’s some kind of fraud, and– what I mean by that is if he thinks that his party isn’t gonna win, then they very well could do what they suggested they were gonna do in 2020, which is take control of the ballot boxes. So I believe that is what this is about. It’s about intimidating people from going to the polls who would not vote for his party and about the ability to take control of the elections if it doesn’t go his way.”

Kimmel Back On The Air (Sort Of) 

ABC/Disney announced that it would reinstate Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday night, nominally due to productive conversations with the host, possibly actually due to backlash to his suspension over comments he made following the Charlie Kirk killing. 

But hundreds of thousands of households won’t see him back in action. 

Sinclair Broadcast Group, a longtime right-wing, partisan force, and Nexstar Media Group, seeking approval from Trump’s FCC for a $6.2 billion merger, will not air the show on the ABC affiliates they own.

“Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming,” said Sinclair in a statement. 

Nexstar, ominously, vowed to “monitor” the show upon its return.

It’s a marriage of rabid partisanship and self-serving corruption that has come to define the Trump era.

Man Found Guilty for Trying to Assassinate Trump at His Florida Golf Course

A jury found Ryan Routh guilty on all the charges he faced Tuesday, after he’d pointed a gun through the bushes as Trump golfed at his West Palm Beach country club in September of last year.
He was charged with “attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number,” per the Associated Press.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
  1. Avatar for revjim revjim says:

    I know that it’s difficult to choose between atrocities but I’m very surprised that tRump’s totally unhinged rant from the UN podium this morning didn’t get mention. Even after so many embarrassments on the world stage this was a whole new low.

  2. I’ve decided the SCOTUS majority has no real bottom democracy-wise but is not really Reich-Wing either: they’re Tories, loyal royalists, and they would have joined the British in our Revolutionary War because by god they want their king.

  3. I, for one, am not ready to forgive Disney. I want to, so if anyone wants to make an argument, I’ll listen, but so far they have proven to be completely untrustworthy, responding only to threats.

  4. Avatar for zandru zandru says:

    No doubt about it. When Democrats have power again, they need to clean out and then reform this corrupt once-supreme Court. By then, the precedent will have been established that The Imperial President, in Whose Name We Pray, can fire absolutely anyone.

    And thus went the Seditious Six.

    Need I mention that Chuch Schumer will have been replaced by AOC?

  5. Avatar for jrw jrw says:

    Roger Tanney ain’t got nothin’ on John Roberts.

