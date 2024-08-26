The Harris Camp Master Class In Trump Baiting Continues

At the Democratic National Convention last week, Harris supporters and the presidential candidate herself leaned in to what is proving to be a successful attack on the former president: ridiculing him.

Its a phenomenon TPM noted repeatedly in our coverage last week. While Donald Trump still stands as a dire threat to the nation, immigrants and democracy itself, he’s also, repeatedly, embarrassing himself, Democrats pointed out — campaigning on grievances, showcasing his small-minded ambitions, stroking his ego while revealing himself to be an “unserious” man. Harris closed out her speech accepting the nomination by saying just that. The rhetoric has been a hit among Democrats’ base voters, but it has also appeared to catch on more broadly; polls show Harris’ lead over Trump holding strong in the days since the convention.

A key aspect of this line of attack has been baiting Trump into more foolish behavior. And the Harris campaign’s expert baiting of Trump continues this week. Trump insinuated in a post over the weekend that the Harris campaign’s effort to keep the microphones on for the duration of the Sept. 10 debate — meaning mics wouldn’t be cut off after each candidate’s allotted speaking time, like they were during the Biden-Trump debate — might affect his participation. That Truth Social of his set off a news cycle, suggesting that the Harris campaign was trying to change the rules, rules that were only established, essentially, to keep Trump from talking out of turn.

But then Trump told reporters on Monday that while both campaigns had agreed to keep the CNN debate rules for the ABC News debate, it “doesn’t matter” to him. “I’d rather have it probably on,” he said.

Harris’ communications director Micheal Tyler went on MSNBC later on Monday to address the situation. Anchor José Díaz-Balart initially framed up the debate tension as a problem created by the Harris campaign, which Tyler shut down. But he also suggested that Trump’s own campaign team doesn’t trust him. Emphasis mine:

“I think her position is the same as Donald Trump’s position on this, because he went on to say, in that same interaction, that he doesn’t care,” Tyler said. “It doesn’t matter to him whether or not the mics are hot and, frankly, that he would prefer if they were hot. So I think this issue is resolved unless Donald Trump allows his handlers to overrule him. We’ll have a fulsome debate between the two candidates, with live microphones, where both candidates will be able to lay out their vision for where they want to take this country.”

It’s just another example of the difference it makes when campaign staff are able to be candid about lessons they’ve learned, lessons we’ve all learned, from watching Trump, a man who cannot avoid saying the quiet part loud, on the national stage for the better part of a decade.

