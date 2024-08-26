Trump And Vance Pretend To Moderate On Abortion After DNC Highlighted Horrors Of Their Agenda

Latest
4 days ago
NEW KENSINGTON, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 15: Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) speaks at a campaign rally at VFW Post 92 on August 15, 2024 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. Vance is campaigning... NEW KENSINGTON, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 15: Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) speaks at a campaign rally at VFW Post 92 on August 15, 2024 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. Vance is campaigning in several battleground states as part of his campaign efforts. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 26, 2024 3:07 p.m.
95
Former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) attempted to downplay the Trump campaign and the far-right’s extreme positioning on abortion over the weekend, after Democrats spent the past week of the Democratic National Convention highlighting the GOP’s attacks on reproductive freedoms.

In an interview that aired on Sunday, Vance said Trump would veto a federal abortion ban as president should a bill like that make it to the Oval Office, something Trump himself has said in recent months in an attempt to moderate his party’s extreme rhetoric on the issue and appeal to voters outside his base of anti-abortion Christian voters.

“I think he would. He said that explicitly that he would,” Vance told NBC News’ Kristen Welker during a “Meet the Press” interview.

On Friday, Trump posted on his bootleg social media platform Truth Social that his “administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights,” in remarks that reportedly have anti-abortion activists, who have been on edge about supporting him, in a tailspin. 

Trump and Vance’s remarks are a desperate attempt to reset the narrative around the former president and his campaign. It goes without saying that the Republican duo have long held extreme views on banning the procedure — Trump only recently began being vocal about supporting “exceptions” when, post-Dobbs, it became clear just how electorally energizing the issue would become for Democrats. The Trump-Vance campaign and its allies have also been flailing since President Joe Biden announced he would not be running for reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

And last week, during the DNC, Democrats made a concerted effort to paint Trump and a second Trump presidency as a clear threat to not just abortion rights but also a threat to the popular fertility procedure in vitro fertilization and birth control.

“He and his allies would limit access to birth control, ban medication abortion, and enact a nationwide abortion ban with or without Congress,” Harris said in her Thursday speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) also issued stark warnings on how dangerous a second Trump term would be to reproductive rights.

“How dare a convicted felon like Donald Trump treat women seeking health care like they’re the ones breaking the law,” Duckworth said during her Tuesday speech. “How dare JD Vance criticize childless women on cable news then vote against legislation that would’ve actually helped Americans to start families. How dare the GOP endanger the dreams of countless veterans who’s combat wounds prevent them from having kids without IVF.”

“We believe that a patient’s room is too small and cramped a space for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government,” Warnock said on Monday. “That’s too many people in the room.”

When asked about the Ohio senator’s comments, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told Welker she doesn’t buy it in a separate “Meet The Press” interview that aired on Sunday.

“American women are not stupid,” Warren told Welker. “We are not going to trust the futures of our daughters and granddaughters to two men who have openly bragged about blocking access to abortion for women all across this country.”

Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
  1. I have a new comeback for Harris to throw at Fat Hitler.

    No matter what he says she answers with one word.

    “Bullshit.”

  2. So can we now use Flip Floppers against both JDV and DonOLD? Actually DonOLD will flop, or flip again-he’s as slippery as an eel. It’s JDV that is setting himself for a great fall. A great fall that all the King’s horses’ and all the King’s men can’t put JVD back together again.

  5. Their base is mostly evangelical and this is how you lose it, by getting mushy wrt the policy they care about most.

    Doesn’t mean they’ll vote Democratic but it can mean they may go to church instead of the voting booth and, with the possible exception of the reddest of red counties, that’s about all we’ll need for victory in national and local elections alike.

