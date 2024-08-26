Trump And Vance Pretend To Moderate On Abortion After DNC Highlighted Horrors Of Their Agenda

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) attempted to downplay the Trump campaign and the far-right’s extreme positioning on abortion over the weekend, after Democrats spent the past week of the Democratic National Convention highlighting the GOP’s attacks on reproductive freedoms.

In an interview that aired on Sunday, Vance said Trump would veto a federal abortion ban as president should a bill like that make it to the Oval Office, something Trump himself has said in recent months in an attempt to moderate his party’s extreme rhetoric on the issue and appeal to voters outside his base of anti-abortion Christian voters.

“I think he would. He said that explicitly that he would,” Vance told NBC News’ Kristen Welker during a “Meet the Press” interview.

On Friday, Trump posted on his bootleg social media platform Truth Social that his “administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights,” in remarks that reportedly have anti-abortion activists, who have been on edge about supporting him, in a tailspin.

Trump and Vance’s remarks are a desperate attempt to reset the narrative around the former president and his campaign. It goes without saying that the Republican duo have long held extreme views on banning the procedure — Trump only recently began being vocal about supporting “exceptions” when, post-Dobbs, it became clear just how electorally energizing the issue would become for Democrats. The Trump-Vance campaign and its allies have also been flailing since President Joe Biden announced he would not be running for reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

And last week, during the DNC, Democrats made a concerted effort to paint Trump and a second Trump presidency as a clear threat to not just abortion rights but also a threat to the popular fertility procedure in vitro fertilization and birth control.

“He and his allies would limit access to birth control, ban medication abortion, and enact a nationwide abortion ban with or without Congress,” Harris said in her Thursday speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA) also issued stark warnings on how dangerous a second Trump term would be to reproductive rights.

“How dare a convicted felon like Donald Trump treat women seeking health care like they’re the ones breaking the law,” Duckworth said during her Tuesday speech. “How dare JD Vance criticize childless women on cable news then vote against legislation that would’ve actually helped Americans to start families. How dare the GOP endanger the dreams of countless veterans who’s combat wounds prevent them from having kids without IVF.”

“We believe that a patient’s room is too small and cramped a space for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government,” Warnock said on Monday. “That’s too many people in the room.”

When asked about the Ohio senator’s comments, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told Welker she doesn’t buy it in a separate “Meet The Press” interview that aired on Sunday.

“American women are not stupid,” Warren told Welker. “We are not going to trust the futures of our daughters and granddaughters to two men who have openly bragged about blocking access to abortion for women all across this country.”