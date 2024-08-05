Sounds Like There Were More Harlan Crow Flights

Latest
Credit: TPM Illustration/Getty Images/Wikipedia
August 5, 2024 5:34 p.m.
As part of his committee’s investigation into the friendly relationship between conservative megadonor Harlan Crow and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-OR) revealed in a letter on Monday yet another unreported instance of luxury travel that, it appears, Crow gifted Thomas.

Writing to Crow’s attorney, Wyden said that his panel’s review of Customs and Border Protection records showed that Thomas and his wife Ginni Thomas — a conservative activist whose own work has raised questions about the Supreme Court justice’s impartiality, specifically on cases related to Jan. 6 — took a round trip flight on Crow’s private jet between Hawaii and New Zealand in 2010.

The travel was never disclosed on any financial disclosure forms, “even though Justice Thomas has amended disclosures to reflect other international travel on Mr. Crow’s private jet,” Wyden wrote in the letter, in which he requested that Crow’s attorneys actually comply with his requests for additional information about the financial relationship between the two men.

“I am deeply concerned that Mr. Crow may have been showering a public official with extravagant gifts, then writing off those gifts to lower his tax bill,” Wyden wrote.

While Thomas has not yet publicly commented on the new details Wyden surfaced in the letter, it is, of course, just one of many revelations made public either by congressional investigators or journalists over the last dozen-some months as Thomas’ penchant for accepting and not disclosing gifts from the right-wing donor propels calls for Supreme Court ethics reform. Wyden’s investigation is just one of many attempts in recent weeks and months from Democrats to push for more oversight of those sitting on the high court.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) last month introduced articles of impeachment against Justices Thomas and Samuel Alito for not disclosing travel paid for by benefactors and for not recusing themselves from cases related to Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, despite clear and present conflicts of interest. Just last week, President Biden also proposed term limits for Supreme Court justices, as well as other reforms.

In his letter, Wyden asked Crow’s attorneys to comply with his requests so that the panel could “better understand the means and scale of Mr. Crow’s undisclosed largess to Justice Thomas” as it works to write legislation to prevent such behavior moving forward.

Read the letter here.

  1. Bravo, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse!!

  3. Just run-of-the-mill MAGAt corruption.

    In 1999, Thomas took a $267,230 loan from health insurance executive Anthony Welters to buy a motor coach, a term he will defend more vehemently than the well-being of the nation’s populace. Welters was CEO of AmeriChoice when he gave Thomas the loan. The executive claims it was just money given to a friend… who happened to serve on the Supreme Court when they met. The HMO would be acquired by UnitedHealth in 2002, where he remained an executive. While Justice Thomas recused himself from two cases involving UnitedHealth, Rolling Stone found that not only he participated in a case but he also wrote the court’s unanimous decision.

    Aetna Health Inc. v. Davila, the 2004 case in question, confirmed that insurers couldn’t be held liable for malpractice when the health plan denies life-saving or medically necessary treatment. While UnitedHealth wasn’t a named party in the case, the decision had massive ramifications for the entire healthcare industry. Coincidentally, Welters extended Thomas’ loan by a decade in 2004, and it was eventually forgiven in 2008. Rolling Stone spoke with one of the lawyers from the case:

    George Parker Young was the lawyer for the patients in Aetna Health. After the decision, he says, he stopped handling cases suing health insurers on behalf of patients and doctors. “I just got out of it,” he says. “It had been 100 percent of my cases, and I wound up that docket.”Young notes the Supreme Court’s decision was unanimous, and his clients may well have lost 8-0 if Thomas had recused himself in the case — instead of authoring the opinion. “What I won’t do … is say, ‘Oh my gosh, if Justice Thomas had recused, I would have won that case.’ I can’t say that, and that would be disingenuous for me to say that,” he says. But looking back now at the RV loan provided by Welters, Young says, “It does stink.” He says if he knew about the loan during the case, “I would have moved to recuse,” adding that “there’s no question this case was going to impact all national HMOs that did any kind of employer-based health care.”

  5. Thomas & Alito should be forced off the Court. How can this be done? Biden could simply exercise his “core” duty and have both arrested and shipped to Gitmo, and both must resign as a condition of release.

    The MAGA 6 made President Biden above the law, amirite?

