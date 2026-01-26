© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Infuriated By Weekend Killing, Senate Dems Refuse to Fund ICE

01.26.26 | 10:59 am
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 25: Federal agents break up a protest outside a hotel on Janua... MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 25: Federal agents break up a protest outside a hotel on January 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The demonstrators were protesting the hotel renting rooms to border patrol agents. Yesterday federal immigration agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse at a VA medical center, during a brief altercation in the Eat Street district of Minneapolis. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS

The likelihood of an end-of-week government shutdown is on the rise as Senate Democrats vow not to vote for spending legislation that would pump even more money into ICE with few restraints.

The House had already passed the Homeland Security funding portion, with seven Democrats voting in support of that part of the appropriations package. The DHS section of the bill also includes funding for other programs such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Disaster Relief Fund, the Coast Guard and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Senate Democrats, some of whom were initially expected to vote for the package, reversed course this weekend after border patrol agents killed Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse with the Minneapolis VA hospital, on the street.

Kate Riga is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
