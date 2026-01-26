Infuriated By Weekend Killing, Senate Dems Refuse to Fund ICE

The likelihood of an end-of-week government shutdown is on the rise as Senate Democrats vow not to vote for spending legislation that would pump even more money into ICE with few restraints.

The House had already passed the Homeland Security funding portion, with seven Democrats voting in support of that part of the appropriations package. The DHS section of the bill also includes funding for other programs such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Disaster Relief Fund, the Coast Guard and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Senate Democrats, some of whom were initially expected to vote for the package, reversed course this weekend after border patrol agents killed Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse with the Minneapolis VA hospital, on the street.