Johnson Already Doing Trump’s Veto Work For Him On Senate’s Bipartisan Tariff Bill

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 02: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) (L) speaks to after participating in a ceremonial swearing-in for Patronis (R-FL) and Randy Fine (R-FL) at the U.S. Capitol on April 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. The swearing-in comes after Johnson sent the House home until the following Monday after trying to block a vote on Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's (R-FL) proposal for proxy voting for new parents failed. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
By
|
April 7, 2025 6:09 p.m.
19
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) came out against even entertaining the idea of bringing to the House floor a Senate bill that would limit the President’s authority to unilaterally impose tariffs.

The bipartisan legislation was introduced by Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA); seven Republican senators have already signed onto the effort to take back some of Congress’ authority on tariffs from the President. In some ways, the legislation has become a vehicle for Republicans to vocalize their concerns about Trump’s tariffs, which have sent the stock marketing tanking even before the levies kick in on Wednesday.

Rep. Dan Bacon (R-NE) said he would introduce similar legislation in the House today, in an effort to get Congress to assert its sole authority over tariff policy — which, he said, Congress should not have ceded to the President. (It’s unclear if Bacon is referring to the longtime policy that allows presidents to declare emergencies to which he can respond with tariffs, or recent moves by his chamber. House Republican leadership slipped language into a procedural vote last month when the House was working on passing legislation to avert a shutdown that, essentially, blocks the lower chamber from being able to take a vote on legislation that would end tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China this year. At the time, it was seen as a way to guard against House Republicans having to take a vote on a politically bad, for them, issue.)

Trump’s White House has already reportedly communicated with members of Congress that it would veto the Senate’s version of the bill if it passed both chambers. Per Axios:

“If passed, this bill would dangerously hamper the President’s authority and duty to determine our foreign policy and protect our national security,” according to a statement of administration policy that was sent to congressional offices today.

“If S. 1272 were presented to the President, he would veto the bill.”

Johnson told reporters this afternoon that he has no plans to bring Bacon’s bill, or even a Senate version of the legislation, to the House floor for a vote, arguing that Congress needs to give Trump “space” as he is “engaging and trying to fix” trade deficits.

“We’re going to give him the space necessary to do it, and we’ll see how it all develops,” Johnson said Monday, per Politico.

“I think you’ve got to give the president the latitude, the runway to do what it is he was elected to do,” he said.

Aileen Cannon’s Clerk Gets Swanky Gig

Based on what we know of Cannon’s actions throughout the classified documents case, the Trump White House and its influence over DOJ personnel decisions, the news is perhaps not surprising. The clerk, Christopher-James DeLorenz, served as a law clerk for Cannon for 10 months, including during the period that she oversaw then-special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of Trump for hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Per ABC News:

A former law clerk to the federal judge who dismissed the classified documents case against President Donald Trump is now serving in the Justice Department directly under Trump’s former defense lawyer Todd Blanche, who is now serving as the nation’s number-two law enforcement official.

Christopher-James DeLorenz has been serving as a Counsel in the Deputy Attorney General’s office since President Trump took office in January, according to officials and DeLorenz’s public LinkedIn page.

Roberts Pauses Deadline To Return Maryland Man

Chief Justice John Roberts placed an administrative stay on US District Judge Paula Xinis’s order requiring the Trump administration to “facilitate and effectuate” the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The Maryland man had been wrongfully deported to a notoriously brutal men’s prison in El Salvador and Xinis had ordered the government to begin the process of his return to the U.S. by 11:59 p.m. Monday.

As is the court’s practice, Roberts didn’t provide an explanation for his stay order and said it will apply “pending further order of the undersigned or of the court.”

The order comes hours after a three-judge federal appeals court panel unanimously refused to lift Xinis’ deadline.

RFK Admits Vaccines Work

In remarks that have already set off his base of anti-vax supporters, Trump’s HHS Secretary RFK Jr. conceded on Sunday that the best way to stop the spread of measles in the U.S. is to get the vaccine. He made the remarks on Twitter after visiting the family of a second child who died in Texas.

19
