Jim Jordan Rounds Out Year Making Sure Trump Knows How Hard He’s Investigating The Investigators

After a successful year of using his post as head of the House Judiciary Committee to score Fox News soundbites and issue toothless warnings to those investigating the former president, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) stepped it up a notch on Thursday.

In a letter signed by Jordan and fellow MAGA diehard Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Jordan warned Special Counsel Jack Smith that subpoenas were on their way if the DOJ didn’t give the committee documents related to its investigations into former President Donald Trump. Jordan has asked for records related to Smith’s Trump investigations previously, both the Jan. 6 probe and the Mar-a-Lago records investigation. Back in June he asked the attorney general for information on the staffers working under Smith.

Jordan’s also sent made-for-right-wing-media-consumption letters to both Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and Fulton County DA Fani Willis in the wake of their Trump indictments earlier this year. The letter to Smith on Thursday is just the latest example of this bulldog behavior meant for an audience of one — using his powerful position as the chair of the judiciary panel to poke holes in Trump prosecutions in an attempt to discredit the integrity of investigators.

The letter on Thursday again asked for information about Smith’s staffers and also requested documents related to Smith’s bid to access Trump’s Twitter account. Jordan and Biggs warned there would be consequences, such as subpoenas, if the special counsel did not comply by Jan. 4, 2024.

👀 #NEWS: @Jim_Jordan & @RepAndyBiggsAZ to Jack Smith:



“If the Department of Justice continues stonewalling the investigation, the Committee may be forced to resort compulsory process.” pic.twitter.com/VPBbrhDeMe — House Judiciary GOP 🎄 (@JudiciaryGOP) December 21, 2023

The Best Of TPM Today

Rudy Giuliani Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Let The Golden Dukes 2023 Voting Begin: Santos Was Just The Tip Of The Iceberg

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Like It Or Not, The Roberts Court Is About To Be Confronted With The Trump Problem — David Kurtz

What We Are Reading

The NRA Is at Rock Bottom—And 15 Years of Tax Filings Tell the Story — Daily Beast

Trump team fires back at claims that ex-president ‘smells’ — UK Independent

The Supreme Court Did This to Itself — Slate