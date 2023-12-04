House GOPer Moves To Cut Off Pension Benefits For Ousted Members

Times are tough.

Today we learned that expelled-Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is using the website Cameo to sell videos for cash now that he no longer has a congressional salary and has been accused of, among many other things, misappropriating campaign funds to bankroll his expensive taste.

Inspired by Santos’ shamelessness, it appears a former colleague in the House may be taking legislative action to cut off some financial benefits for expelled members in the future.

Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA), one of 100-plus Republicans who voted to expel Santos from Congress last week, introduced the Congressional Pension Accountability Act on Monday, which would block lawmakers who are expelled from Congress from accessing a congressional pension. While Santos is not entitled to a pension because a member, typically, must serve five or more years to be eligible, Nunn said it was necessary to have a “road map” for the future.

“No one should be serving in Congress, be excommunicated and removed from Congress, and still be able to draw a pension,” Nunn said at a press briefing Monday. “A pension is earned for honorable service. When you’re removed from office … you should not be able to continue to cash in on the American taxpayer’s dime.”

It’s not the first Santos-inspired bill his ex-colleagues have introduced. Per Axios:

A group of New York Republicans who were some of Santos’ fiercest detractors in the GOP introduced a bill to prohibit members of Congress convicted of certain crimes from profiting off book deals, speeches and other common post-congressional income streams.

Meanwhile, the embattled ex-congressman remains much more optimistic about his future than many of his Republican ex-colleagues, who are expecting it’ll involve some time behind bars.

The truth will set me free! ❤️🙏🏽 — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 4, 2023

