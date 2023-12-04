Latest
5 hours ago
Court Documents Describe Shocking Sting That Led A Former U.S. Ambassador To Be Accused Of Spying For Cuba
10 hours ago
George Santos Is Selling Videos On Cameo Now 
3 days ago
Judge In Georgia RICO Case Skeptical About A 2024 Trial Date
3 days ago
GOP Congressman Says ‘Roughly 400’ Donors Were Ripped Off By Santos

House GOPer Moves To Cut Off Pension Benefits For Ousted Members

This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is interviewed by FOX News in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building before a vote to expel him from the House of Representatives on December 01, 2023 ... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is interviewed by FOX News in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building before a vote to expel him from the House of Representatives on December 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. Charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with 23 felonies in New York including fraud and campaign finance violations, Santos, 35, is facing expulsion from the House of Representatives after the Ethics Committee reported that it found “substantial evidence” that he had violated the law. If expelled, Santos would be just the sixth person in U.S. history to be expelled from the House of Representatives. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 4, 2023 5:59 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Times are tough.

Today we learned that expelled-Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is using the website Cameo to sell videos for cash now that he no longer has a congressional salary and has been accused of, among many other things, misappropriating campaign funds to bankroll his expensive taste.

Inspired by Santos’ shamelessness, it appears a former colleague in the House may be taking legislative action to cut off some financial benefits for expelled members in the future.

Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA), one of 100-plus Republicans who voted to expel Santos from Congress last week, introduced the Congressional Pension Accountability Act on Monday, which would block lawmakers who are expelled from Congress from accessing a congressional pension. While Santos is not entitled to a pension because a member, typically, must serve five or more years to be eligible, Nunn said it was necessary to have a “road map” for the future.

“No one should be serving in Congress, be excommunicated and removed from Congress, and still be able to draw a pension,” Nunn said at a press briefing Monday. “A pension is earned for honorable service. When you’re removed from office … you should not be able to continue to cash in on the American taxpayer’s dime.”

It’s not the first Santos-inspired bill his ex-colleagues have introduced. Per Axios:

A group of New York Republicans who were some of Santos’ fiercest detractors in the GOP introduced a bill to prohibit members of Congress convicted of certain crimes from profiting off book deals, speeches and other common post-congressional income streams.

Meanwhile, the embattled ex-congressman remains much more optimistic about his future than many of his Republican ex-colleagues, who are expecting it’ll involve some time behind bars.

The Best Of TPM Today

George Santos Is Selling Videos On Cameo Now

The Sting That Led An Ex-Ambassador To Be Accused Of Spying For Cuba

NEW POD: Belaboring The Point: Manly Grievance And The Far Right

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Why Did the Hostage Releases End? — Josh Marshall

What We Are Reading

In GOP’s proposed Georgia congressional map, a key question is which voters are legally protected — AP

How Roger Stone convinced Trump not to attack Ron DeSantis in his home state — NBC News

Kari Lake struggles to court moderates, imperiling GOP Senate pickup — WaPo

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s associate editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Where Things Stand
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: