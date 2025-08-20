Even As They’re Poised to Pass Gerrymandered Maps, Texas GOP Finds Ways to Threaten Dems

Latest
This is your TPM evening briefing.
AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: Democratic Texas Rep. Nicole Collier gestures from the House floor in the State Capitol on August 19, 2025 in Austin, Texas. State Rep. Nicole Collier has spent the night on the House floor... AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: Democratic Texas Rep. Nicole Collier gestures from the House floor in the State Capitol on August 19, 2025 in Austin, Texas. State Rep. Nicole Collier has spent the night on the House floor after refusing a mandatory escort by Department of Public Safety. Collier is one of dozens of Democratic lawmakers who fled the state earlier this month after a two-week standoff with Republicans over their newly introduced plan to redraw Texas' congressional maps during a first special legislative session ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 20, 2025 6:26 p.m.
16
Texas Democratic Rep. Nicole Collier made headlines this week when she chose to sleep in the state capitol building rather than be bullied into accepting a police escort in order to leave.

It’s one of many intimidation tactics pushed by Texas Republicans in recent weeks as they threaten their Democratic colleagues for daring to protest their gerrymandering drive on behalf of the Trump administration.

Texas Democrats returned to the state this week — after enduring two weeks of arrest threats from the state’s Republican governor, attorney general and federal and state lawmakers alike — and granted their Republican colleagues a quorum to pass their rigged maps. Republicans in the state House are poised to pass the maps, which will likely hand Texas five more Republican seats in the U.S. House, this evening, and the state Senate is expected to pass them later this week.

The Democrats, of course, left the state earlier this month to delay a vote on the once-unprecedented mid-cycle gerrymandering effort, which the Trump administration directed Texas Republicans to carry out in order to help President Trump maintain a trifecta in the midterms. As TPM has reported, the Trump administration has been pressuring other red state officials to redraw their congressional district maps in hopes of flipping Democratic U.S. House seats in their states. If Democrats are able to take back the House in 2026, they could not only jam up Trump’s legislative agenda but they would also have sweeping authority to open investigations into the Trump administration’s actions, as well as subpoena power.

But back to Texas for a moment. When Texas Democrats returned to the state legislature (after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said he would simply continue calling special sessions until the Dems folded), their Republican colleagues forced them to agree to have a state police officer escort if they left the state Capitol building. Some, including Collier, refused the Republican mandate and opted to sleep inside the building rather than be followed around by law enforcement.

But it appears the intimidation campaign hasn’t stopped there. Collier reportedly participated in a Democratic National Committee virtual press conference this afternoon with DNC Chair Ken Martin, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ). At one point during the Zoom call, Collier was heard speaking to someone off camera, who reportedly told her she might be charged with a felony, according to Democracy Docket:

Collier dialed into the Zoom call from a Capitol restroom as the floor debate over the new maps echoed in the background. “I’ll be damned if I let [Republicans] use petty intimidation tactics to silence my voters. They sent me here to fight, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” she said. “I represent a majority Black and brown district and it’ll be my constituents, people who look like me, that will be harmed.” 

A few minutes later, Collier interrupted as Martin was responding to a press question, saying she was being ordered to end the call. 

“It’s a felony for me to do this, apparently?” Collier said before seeming to address someone off camera. “I can’t be on the floor or in the bathroom? You told me I was only allowed to be here, in the bathroom.”

It’s still unclear what exactly Collier did or did not do wrong. But even on the precipice of a massive victory for the Trump administration, Texas Republicans are still conjuring up creative news ways to threaten and intimidate their Democratic colleagues, for using the tools at their disposal to protest the GOP’s egregious power grab.

You Got ‘Em Stephen Miller

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller joined Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance on their field trip to Union Station in Washington, D.C. this afternoon to, essentially, do a photo-op showing their support for the National Guard troops who have been standing outside over there for days. The Trump administration is engaged in a performative show of force in the city, under the guise of some sort of crackdown on crime.

The National Guard troops and other members of federal law enforcement that Trump has brought in have mostly been patrolling peaceful tourist areas. The move has been met with protests from district residents, demonstrating against the federalization of D.C.’s police force, as Trump tries to use the moment to dunk on the Democratic officials who govern D.C.

Miller disparaged the protesters as “stupid white hippies”:

“All these demonstrators you’ve seen out here in recent days, all these elderly white hippies, they’re not part of the city and never have been,” he said. “And by the way, most of the citizens who live in Washington, D.C., are Black.”

“So we’re going to ignore these stupid white hippies that all need to go home and take a nap because they’re all over 90 years old,” he added. “And we’re going to get back to the business of protecting the American people and the citizens of Washington, D.C.”

In Case You Missed It

NEW from Emine Yücel: Trump’s Legislative Branch Power Grab May Fundamentally Change Congress’ Relationship With White House

New episode of the Josh Marshall Podcast Feat. Kate Riga: Ep. 379: Aaaand We’re Back!

What Should Anti-Trump States Focus On?

Trump Pushes White Nationalist Agenda Across Multiple Fronts

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

A Fired Trump Appointee Goes Off On Pam Bondi’s Corrupt DOJ

What We Are Reading

Obama backs California effort to redraw districts in response to Texas

Fed’s Cook Says She Won’t be Bullied Into Stepping Down

Two Big Law Firms Said to Be Doing Free Work for Trump Administration

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
Notable Replies

  1. Can we have a real conversation about how we are watching the end of our Democracy happening right before our eyes?

    It is time to stop talking about what might happen because it is happening.

    What is next? On their side.

    AND THE REST OF US, WHAT ARE WE DOING!!

  2. I just moved from a deep Blue state WA to a Red state FL, where my wife and I will register to vote as Democrats for the midterms and local elections. After we get settled I’ll look for local Dem or Dem-adjacent groups to either volunteer or support financially.

    We didn’t move here for political reasons, it’s because the grandkids are here. But hey, two more Dems in FL! Everyone else in a deep Blue state, c’mon down! It’s… er, hot and humid. And expensive. But we need you!

  4. Dear Texas Republicans, you really are stupid aren’t you? You are going to tear your own party apart, by punishing California Republicans to appease Trump. You’re going to destroy your own reputation in the process.

    Meanwhile, Gavin Newsome is well into his campaign for 2028, and he’s making you look like idiots.

    You fools!

    Edit:

    1000017995
    10000179951920×2560 666 KB

  5. “All these demonstrators you’ve seen out here in recent days, all these elderly white hippies, they’re not part of the city and never have been,” he said. “And by the way, most of the citizens who live in Washington, D.C., are Black.”

    “But they are not really the majority,” Miller added “because each of them only counts as 3/5 of a white folk like the Founders intended.”

