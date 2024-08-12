Latest
8 hours ago
Inside Project 2025’s Secret Training Videos
3 days ago
An Insider’s View of the Love Affair Between Hungary and the American Right
4 days ago
A Journey Through the Authoritarian New Right
4 days ago
MAGA Group ‘True the Vote’ Is Working With Sheriffs To Monitor Drop Boxes

DeVos Will Work For Man Behind ‘Unconscionable’ Jan 6 Attack Again, So Long As He Promises To Gut Public Ed

This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue look on during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the press briefi... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue look on during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed the H.R. 748, the CARES Act on Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the $2 trillion stimulus bill that lawmakers hope will battle the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 12, 2024 5:32 p.m.
47
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Famously, Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned from her job in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Like some in the Trump administration at the time, DeVos — whose tenure was condemned by the public education community due to her enthusiasm for privatization — made it clear that her resignation was fueled by her belief that Trump was responsible for the violent storming of the Capitol and called the attack “unconscionable for our country.”

“There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” she wrote in her letter of resignation on January 7, 2021, one day after the attack.

But, like many Republicans who condemned the attack and Trump’s role in inciting it, DeVos may be hoping Americans have the memory of a goldfish. With Trump as the Republican nominee in this year’s election, DeVos is stating publicly that she’d work for Trump again if he forgave her for that whole being-upset-about-the-insurrection thing — the kind of groveling that Trump is known to enjoy.

She has a few other conditions as well.

“I don’t think President Trump would ask me to again,” DeVos told The Detroit News in a story published over the weekend. “But if he did, I would want to do so only if it was with the goal of phasing out the Department of Education as we tried to do through budgetary process in the first administration. And also getting a commitment to passing a major education freedom bill in the form of a tax credit mechanism at the Department of Treasury.”

While DeVos did not provide details on what exactly she would hope to cut as part of the “phasing out” of the Education Department, slicing the department’s budget to reduce federal support for public schools was a pillar of DeVos’ Trump administration tenure. While Trump has tried to distance himself from the project — despite his allies’ fingerprints being all over it — a big picture goal for education in the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025” involves dramatic cuts to federal funding for America’s public schools. Project 2025 authors are focused specifically on scaling back long established federal precedents in education, like eliminating Title IX protections, according to Education Week.

Per their analysis:

While school funding is among the topics covered in the report, Lindsey Burke, the Heritage Foundation’s education policy director, told Education Week earlier this year that a new conservative administration should immediately prioritize rewriting Title IX rules and reversing efforts to cancel student debt.

School districts receive about 10 percent of their funds from the government, with state and local sources supplying the lion’s share, so the proposals are necessarily limited in their reach. Still, the project would dramatically alter the federal footprint in education that began with the creation of Title I in 1965.

The exact consequences of these proposals are difficult for researchers to game out because they would reverse decades of precedent and create new opportunities for states and school districts to decide how to allocate resources. For instance, if Title I ends, some states might create their own programs to supply schools with extra resources for vulnerable students, while others might not.

The Best Of TPM Today

After Trump Campaign Hack, Experts Warn Of 2016 Redux

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

You Won’t Find Vintage Trump Nostalgia Here

What We Are Reading

‘A different level than 2020’: Trump’s plan to steal election is taking shape

Nancy Pelosi’s Art of Power

Kamala Harris is going on the offensive on border security. It could keep Arizona blue and cut off Trump’s path to victory. 

47
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Where Things Stand
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. Avatar for jrw jrw says:

    See, she really does have principles. And, if you don’t like them, she has others.

    Thanks, Groucho.

  2. Avatar for daled daled says:

    DeVos is stating publicly that she’d work for Trump again if he forgave her for that whole being-upset-about-the-insurrection thing — the kind of groveling that Trump is known to enjoy.

    Profile in Courage right there… sheesh

  3. DeVos translated: “The guy disgusts me, but I’d go back to work for him if he’d just let me fulfill my RWNJ goals. Plus, he’d need to phase out my job quickly because I don’t really like to work and, besides, I’m rich and I don’t need to work.”

  4. DeVos is a lousy traitor who wants a second bite at the sabotage apple. Her and her brother are scum of the earth.

  5. Avatar for tpr tpr says:

    In early August, the Republican-controlled state election board in Georgia adopted a new rule that essentially gave Adams what she wanted. It requires local election board members to conduct an undefined “reasonable inquiry” into any discrepancies before they can certify the election. There are concerns that officials could use that discretion to hold up certification of the election.

    The reason more rats aren’t fleeing the sinking USS Trump is that the fix is in for Trump all over the place. Will it be enough? Absolutely yes – the only question is whether they’ve rigged the places that matter this time. The answer to that is “probably yes,” but only probably.

    GOP statehouses still have 3 months to drop their masks. I expect them to go all-in.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

41 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for genla Avatar for ealleniii Avatar for jeffgee1 Avatar for theod Avatar for dont Avatar for ifeveroheverawiztherewas Avatar for mrf Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for darrtown Avatar for benthere Avatar for gajake Avatar for wintermoon Avatar for charlie6 Avatar for michaelryerson Avatar for tpr Avatar for dannydorko Avatar for cub_calloway Avatar for 19tibekius6 Avatar for bcgister Avatar for rascal_crone Avatar for garrybee Avatar for PrimeTime Avatar for FI9981

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: