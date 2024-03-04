Latest
5 hours ago
‘History is Made’: Top Trump Lawyers Texted Gleefully Throughout Attempt To Reverse 2020 Loss
6 hours ago
Right-Wing Lawyer Feigns Skepticism At Extreme Relief He’s Seeking In Affordable Care Act Attack
12 hours ago
Supreme Court Unanimously Rules Disqualification Clause Can’t Keep Trump Off Ballot
4 days ago
SCOTUS Tees Up Trump Question That Could Take A Lot Of Mulling To Answer

Dems Leap To Respond To SCOTUS Decision On DQ—Even If It Won’t Go Anywhere In This House

This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) (C) leaves after he spoke to members of the press during a break of a closed door deposition with Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, before the ... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) (C) leaves after he spoke to members of the press during a break of a closed door deposition with Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and House Judiciary Committee in the O’Neill House Office Building on February 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. The meeting is part of the Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 4, 2024 5:56 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

The Supreme Court decided on Monday that the question of Donald Trump’s disqualification from the ballot under the 14th Amendment — blocking those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding federal office — falls on Congress to answer.

One Democrat in Congress took note, and is trying to answer that questions with legislation in the House in real time — even though any Dem-proposed measure will likely go nowhere in the Republican-controlled, albeit barely-controlled, House, where Republican members are already publicly toasting the high court’s unanimous decision.

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (R-MD) told Axios on Monday that he is already writing a bill in response to the ruling.

“Congress will have to try and act,” he told Axios. “I’m working on it — today.”

The bill will reportedly be a revised version of legislation he introduced with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) in 2022. That proposal, which would establish the DOJ’s right to take legal action to block candidates from the ballot under the 14th Amendment, obviously did not pass at the time. Raskin told Axios he’s revising that bill in light of the SCOTUS ruling and plans to couple it with a resolution that would declare the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol an “insurrection” once and for all.

Raskin said he will try to appeal to Republicans to co-sponsor the measure, but does not have high hopes.

“I don’t have a lot of hope that Speaker [Mike] Johnson will allow us to bring enforcement legislation to the floor, but we have to try and do it,” Raskin told Axios.

The Best Of TPM Today

The latest from Kate Riga: Right-Wing Lawyer Feigns Skepticism At Extreme Relief He’s Seeking In Affordable Care Act Attack

New from Josh Kovensky: ‘History is Made’: Top Trump Lawyers Texted Gleefully Throughout Attempt To Reverse 2020 Loss

New in TPM Cafe: Texas v. Garland: Another Attack On Women And Democracy From A Radical Judiciary

Catch up on our coverage of this morning’s SCOTUS decision here: SCOTUS Rules Constitutions’ DQ Clause Can’t Keep Trump Off Ballot

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Republicans Increasingly Reveal They Barely Know Where Babies Come From — Nicole Lafond

What We Are Reading

Joe Biden’s Last Campaign — The New Yorker

“I Don’t Know If Most People Even Know What Party Is In The Senate Majority” — Off Message

Judge rejects Sen. Bob Menendez’s claims that search warrants in bribery case were unconstitutional — AP

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Where Things Stand
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: