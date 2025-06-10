Big Fans Of State Sovereignty Except When California Does It

As I mentioned in yesterday’s edition of Where Things Stand, there is an element of campaign-promise fulfillment intertwined in the Trump administration’s aggro deployment of National Guard troops to inflame an already tense standoff between LA protesters and local law enforcement. Trump’s spent much of his political career vowing to punish his perceived enemies (in this case, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and, more generally, a state that won’t give Trump its Electoral College votes). Before he was even back in office this year, he was already formulating a plan to punish states and municipalities that dare to be led by Dems.

The dangerous standoff he’s created in LA between civilians and the military is the real-life manifestation of a running bit in Trump’s psyche, a feud between himself and blue-voting municipalities that, up until this point, he largely stoked via Truth Social posts and, starting in January, executive orders attacking sanctuary cities and those who govern them.

In order to justify the deployment of the military against civilian protesters as anything bigger than him finding an opening for his blue city retribution, it appears he’s enlisted some of his allies in the administration, and in Congress, to perform a bit of shameless spin when it comes to state sovereignty.

When Trump first ordered the federalization of the California National Guard, Newsom surfaced an old tweet from Trump’s DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, which she posted while governor of South Dakota in 2024. The tweet is a clip from an interview Noem did with Fox News’ resident MAGA man Sean Hannity during which she argued that if President Biden “federalizes the National Guard, that would be a direct attack on states’ rights.” (They were expressing disapproval of a theoretical move Biden could take to order the Texas National Guard to stand down when Texas Governor Greg Abbott mobilized it for border enforcement.)

Newsom reposted the tweet on Sunday.

Noem is, of course, now living and dying by President Trump’s decision to federalize the National Guard without consulting a state governor, going so far, per a document obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, as to suggest that Guard members go beyond their current unprecedented deployment and extra-legally join ICE in conducting immigration arrests.

Trump’s pals in Congress, meanwhile, are having to twist themselves a bit more to make the hypocrisy stick.

Take libertarian-in-chief Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), the man who is constantly lamenting federal overreach and professing his strong desire to shrink the size of the federal government. In response to questions about Trump’s decision to federalize National Guard troops and send them into LA, Paul said he supported the decision. He also gave the game away: that the true point of deploying troops was not about mitigating protests but about forcing California, a sanctuary state, to bend to the President’s will.

“I’ve always preferred local law enforcement to federal but this is a time in which it looks as though the state government is resisting enforcing federal law,” he said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) — the world’s biggest fan of states’ rights when it comes to their ability to impose draconian abortion bans in Roe’s wake — was all in on the deployment when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“President Trump has put his hand on the table and said ‘Not on my watch,’ and we applaud that so we’re standing with him,” Johnson said.

“Look, that’s not my lane. I’m not going to give you legal analysis on whether Gavin Newsom should be arrested, but he ought to be tarred and feathered,” he continued.

WH Acknowledges Rescissions Might Not Be Popular

Some vulnerable House Republicans have reportedly been vocalizing their lack of enthusiasm for a White House-created, Mike Johnson-supported plan that would see Congress green-light a handful of DOGE cuts in the form of a rescissions package. Turns out some of the devastating cuts to foreign aid programs are not just hard to stomach, but rubber stamping them might prove problematic for these representatives’ reelection prospects. Specifically, at least a dozen House Republicans have expressed concerns about cuts to the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, a George W. Bush-era program. Per Politico:

In recent days, White House officials have conveyed to GOP leaders that they will not only maintain life-saving treatments under PEPFAR but will also — in response to concerns from more than a dozen House Republicans — preserve some prevention programs as well, according to three people granted anonymity to discuss the private assurances.

Tulsi Warns Of Other Fresh Hell Not On My Radar

After a recent visit to Hiroshima, Japan, DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard put out a video on Twitter Tuesday warning that the world is closer to nuclear war than ever before. In it she accused “political elites” who can hide in “shelters” of trying to stoke conflict between world powers with access to nuclear weapons.

“As we stand here today, closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before, political elite and warmongers are carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers,” Gabbard said in the video.

“Perhaps it’s because they are confident that they will have access to nuclear shelters for themselves and for their families that regular people won’t have access to,” she said. “It’s up to us, the people, to speak up and demand an end to this madness.”

Trump Gets Win In DOGE’s Africa Agency Dismantling

A judge granted the Trump administration’s motion for summary judgment Tuesday evening, finding that the President’s removal power allowed him (via DOGE) to axe the U.S. African Development Foundation’s board, and that the board members had already been removed when they voted to appoint a new president. We had covered this saga a bit in March as Trump was early on his aggressive push to remake the executive branch, demolishing many agencies in the process. The USADF had managed to hold off DOGE — at least for awhile. Judge Richard Leon had telegraphed Tuesday’s decision in recent court hearings. This is not one of the independent agencies that had removal protections and is unlikely to end in a showdown over agency power.

— Kate Riga

In Case You Missed It

Stephen Miller Demanded ICE Target Home Depots

Punishing Blue Cities Was Always On The Agenda

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Trump Admin Calls In National Guard Against LA Protestors

What We Are Reading

White House Pushes Texas to Redistrict, Hoping to Blunt Democratic Gains

Fake Images and Conspiracy Theories Swirl Around L.A. Protests

GOP senator on Trump’s military parade: ‘I wouldn’t have done it’