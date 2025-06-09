Trump Admin Calls In National Guard Against LA Protestors

For months during the 2024 campaign, Donald Trump promised to use the military domestically. His campaign telegraphed it via news coverage and reports from friendly nonprofits; Trump mused about using soldiers against protests. After he defeated Kamala Harris, the then-President-elect reminded everyone that he wanted to see “military assets” used as an adjunct to mass deportations.

Now, the administration has taken the first serious step towards turning these lurid fantasies into reality.

On Saturday, Trump issued an order purporting to federalize the California National Guard, with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth carrying out the instruction to send at least 2,000 troops to Los Angeles. Per the order, the Guard will escort and support Department of Homeland Security officials as they carry out immigration enforcement.

It’s the first time since the civil rights era that a President has federalized a state National Guard unit absent a request from the state’s governor. Though the troops cannot serve as law enforcement under Trump’s order — he’d need to invoke the Insurrection Act to do that — it’s a serious escalation: the President is now deploying the military in response to protests.

Los Angeles has become a focal point of protests against the Trump administration’s increasingly aggressive immigration detention operations. Over the past few days, protestors have converged in the city on targets of ICE raids. Those, in turns, have at times morphed into confrontations with federal immigration enforcement.

At no point have state or local officials indicated that the situation required federal aid. The LAPD issued a statement on the day that Trump federalized the Guard calling the protests “peaceful.”

Some senior White House officials, including Stephen Miller, have enjoyed publicly toying with more extreme uses of the military over the past few days, including invoking the Insurrection Act.

We’ll follow along below as the situation develops.