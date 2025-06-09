LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Admin Calls In National Guard Against LA Protestors

June 9, 2025
36
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Demonstrators protest outside a downtown jail in Los Angeles following two days of clashes with police during a series of immigration raids on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, Californ... LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Demonstrators protest outside a downtown jail in Los Angeles following two days of clashes with police during a series of immigration raids on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 9, 2025
36

For months during the 2024 campaign, Donald Trump promised to use the military domestically. His campaign telegraphed it via news coverage and reports from friendly nonprofits; Trump mused about using soldiers against protests. After he defeated Kamala Harris, the then-President-elect reminded everyone that he wanted to see “military assets” used as an adjunct to mass deportations.

Now, the administration has taken the first serious step towards turning these lurid fantasies into reality.

On Saturday, Trump issued an order purporting to federalize the California National Guard, with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth carrying out the instruction to send at least 2,000 troops to Los Angeles. Per the order, the Guard will escort and support Department of Homeland Security officials as they carry out immigration enforcement.

It’s the first time since the civil rights era that a President has federalized a state National Guard unit absent a request from the state’s governor. Though the troops cannot serve as law enforcement under Trump’s order — he’d need to invoke the Insurrection Act to do that — it’s a serious escalation: the President is now deploying the military in response to protests.

Los Angeles has become a focal point of protests against the Trump administration’s increasingly aggressive immigration detention operations. Over the past few days, protestors have converged in the city on targets of ICE raids. Those, in turns, have at times morphed into confrontations with federal immigration enforcement.

At no point have state or local officials indicated that the situation required federal aid. The LAPD issued a statement on the day that Trump federalized the Guard calling the protests “peaceful.”

Some senior White House officials, including Stephen Miller, have enjoyed publicly toying with more extreme uses of the military over the past few days, including invoking the Insurrection Act.

We’ll follow along below as the situation develops.

More Less

For months during the 2024 campaign, Donald Trump promised to use the military domestically. His campaign telegraphed it via news coverage and reports from friendly nonprofits; Trump mused about using soldiers against protests. After he defeated Kamala Harris, the then-President-elect reminded everyone that he wanted to see “military assets” used as an adjunct to mass deportations.

Now, the administration has taken the first serious step towards turning these lurid fantasies into reality.

On Saturday, Trump issued an order purporting to federalize the California National Guard, with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth carrying out the instruction to send at least 2,000 troops to Los Angeles. Per the order, the Guard will escort and support Department of Homeland Security officials as they carry out immigration enforcement.

It’s the first time since the civil rights era that a President has federalized a state National Guard unit absent a request from the state’s governor. Though the troops cannot serve as law enforcement under Trump’s order — he’d need to invoke the Insurrection Act to do that — it’s a serious escalation: the President is now deploying the military in response to protests.

Los Angeles has become a focal point of protests against the Trump administration’s increasingly aggressive immigration detention operations. Over the past few days, protestors have converged in the city on targets of ICE raids. Those, in turns, have at times morphed into confrontations with federal immigration enforcement.

At no point have state or local officials indicated that the situation required federal aid. The LAPD issued a statement on the day that Trump federalized the Guard calling the protests “peaceful.”

Some senior White House officials, including Stephen Miller, have enjoyed publicly toying with more extreme uses of the military over the past few days, including invoking the Insurrection Act.

We’ll follow along below as the situation develops.

36
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
36
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Two men acting like little boys playing soldiers. Add in that Pete Hegseth can’t hold on to underlings, and we’re ripe for another US military vs the People.
    DonOLD really is the Drama Queen of all Drama Queens.

  2. Hard to believe this is where we’re at, unless of course you’ve been paying attention for the past 9 years. Donnie has a boner for using the troops against protesting citizens because he’s sick in the head and surrounded by equally f’d up minions. This is just the beginning. That said, CA isn’t w/o power. There’s a lot of money in the form of taxes that can be used as leverage. Be brave Gov Newsom and all of California!

  3. The order "…very bluntly states that “protests” or “actions of violence” are a “form of rebellion against the authority” of the U.S. government if they “directly inhibit the execution of the laws.”

    Clear-cut evidence that the Orange Asshole has never read the Constitution he has twice sworn to “preserve, protect and defend.” The First Amendment is pretty clear on this…how do we stop this madness?

  4. One thing that genuinely concerns me is the use of neck gaiters by National Guard troops to obscure their faces. It’s no surprise that police and civilian federal law enforcement of the various departments are using fascist tactics to hide their identities, but service members shouldn’t be doing that. National Guard units rely on civilians trusting them during natural disasters to accomplish their missions, which is aided by being (1) identifiable and (2) able to have a conversation.

    If it’s an order coming down from above, we’ll soon hear about it because Soldiers love to complain on social media. I assume it’s not their decision, as gaiters are warm even in the winter and the idea of wearing it in the summer in LA is miserable.

  5. Minor quibble.

    it very bluntly states that “protests” or “actions of violence” are a “form of rebellion against the authority” of the U.S. government

    The U.S. government (Trump) derives its authority from the consent of the governed.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

30 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for lestatdelc Avatar for realzealman Avatar for bobatkinson Avatar for eggrollian Avatar for epicurus Avatar for losamigos Avatar for debg Avatar for 26degreesrising Avatar for lastroth Avatar for ronbyers Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for flickodathumb Avatar for noonm Avatar for cgrutherford Avatar for libthinker Avatar for coprophagoussmile Avatar for mark1201 Avatar for justruss Avatar for cat_linc Avatar for bcgister Avatar for jackofalltirades Avatar for Scoutmom

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: