May 23, 2019

This Week: Kris Kobach Auditions, Unsuccessfully, For Swamp Monster

/ @mattshuham

HuffPost on Wednesday tallied the cost of Trump’s dozens of golf trips at over $100 million dollars, primarily due to fuel and maintenance for Air Force One and the fleet of support vehicles in its wake, but also accounting for dollars that go directly into the President’s pocket: Mar-a-Lago bar tabs and venue rentals, for example. Though, regrettably, he will not rejoin the Trump administration and provide fodder for this column, former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach earns a mention for the leaked list of perks he wanted if he were to be the government’s “immigration czar.” The list reads like a Trump Swamp CliffsNotes: Constant government jet access (to fly to the border, and to fly home to Kansas), the highest available White House pay, an order from the President that several Senate-confirmed Cabinet members follow Kobach’s commands, and the promise of a Cabinet nomination — DHS — himself. Trump picked former Virginia Governor Ken Cuccinelli for the job…

