Report Finds Trump’s Golf Has Cost Taxpayers $102 Million

President Donald Trump’s golf habit has cost taxpayers $102 million and counting, HuffPost estimated in a Wednesday report, based on an analysis of everything from Air Force One fuel to golf carts.

Trump criticized former President Barack Obama’s golfing, but so far, per HuffPost’s count, the current president has racked up more than twice as many golf days as Obama had at this point in his first term. And Trump’s trips have promoted many of his own golf clubs, benefitting his own company’s bottom line.

The cost comes down mostly to air travel, both for Air Force One and the fleet of planes necessary to move Trump’s motorcade, security and support staff, HuffPost reported. But there are costs on the ground, too, in the form of operational expenses like tent and golf cart rentals for Secret Service agents.

HuffPost cited a January Government Accountability Office report tallying the expense of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago trips in the first quarter of 2017.

“GAO estimated that federal agencies incurred costs of about $13.6 million for the President’s four trips to Mar-a-Lago from February 3 through March 5, 2017,” that report summarized. “This estimate consisted of approximately $10.6 million for operating costs of government aircraft and boats and $3 million for temporary duty costs of government personnel supporting the President’s travel, including transportation, lodging, and meals and incidental expenses.”

The GAO report identified “about $60,000 in expenses” paid to Trump’s club over four visits.