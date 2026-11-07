When It Comes to Defeating MAGA, It’s Not About Getting Even

[Essay]

Accountability Does Not Equal Revenge

I tried my best to get some sleep on Tuesday night but instead stayed up until 5 a.m. mainlining memes and posts about the Blue Tsunami and jokes about the glorious new age of Woke 2 (or is it Woke 3?) that America’s resounding rejection of MAGA portended. Here are a few of my favorites:

“every cheesecake factory is now an abortion clinic.”

“we are going to have pronouns you xeople won’t believe.”

“We’re putting Hegseth on estrogen.”

“we’re putting Ms. Rachel on the $100 bill.”

“they’re developing hallmark ramadan movies”

It was just hours of actual LOLs and competing with friends and TPM colleagues to find the funniest posts first. There were earnest moments too. Tears welled up in my eyes watching footage of Texans celebrating the state finally going blue. (“Austin Texas sounds like an Eastern European city that just overthrew a dictator,” one local observed). I felt the tears coming as I listened to Abdul el-Syed pronounce his whole Muslim name — Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed — during his victory speech in Michigan, defiantly rolling his Rs in a way that felt like a final “fuck you” to the vile, Islamophobic campaign the GOP (and some Democrats) waged against him. And I think I’ve read this poignant lede from an article in the Atlanta Journal Constitution about 10 times now:

In 1860, an enslaved man named Sheppard Peek was listed among the possessions of William Peek, a white man in Crawfordville. His value was placed at $1,400… On another surviving document, Sheppard signed his name with an X. More than a century and a half later, Sheppard’s great-great-granddaughter, Keisha Lance Bottoms, was elected governor of Georgia.

You could say I, like a lot of the American electorate, was “libbing out,” but that description feels like downplaying some genuine, well-earned emotions. The MAGA movement that has dominated our politics for the last decade borrows the fascist concept that a better world is not possible. It has constantly tried to convince us that its power over the government, over culture, and over us, is absolute; that its reign is inevitable and resistance a lost cause. The election results Tuesday night exposed that narrative for the lie that it is. MAGA — for all its bluster and bullying, for all the cruelties and absurdities it has unleashed into the world — was reduced to a paper tiger. It’s more than fine to find joy in that, and to indulge in some schadenfreude.

So when Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) went on MS NOW in the wee hours of Wednesday morning and told Joe Scarborough, “the American people don’t want us to get even, they want us to get things done on their behalf, because life is way too expensive. We ran on affordability. We won on affordability. And now it’s our job to govern on affordability…” it was like having a giant bucket of cold water dumped on my head.

Jeffries, the current House Minority Leader — and likely the next House Majority Leader — was responding to Scarborough’s question about how Jeffries could keep his caucus focused on what won them the election, which he framed in a somewhat smarmy manner as things related to affordability and healthcare.

That Jeffries ran with this framing was disappointing. As one user humorously responded on Bluesky:

bzzzzt wrongo. my pod save america/bullwark pilled mother in central illinois said she wants, and I quote, “every single motherfucker” sent to trial — gary’s anatomy (@sablaah.bsky.social) 2026-11-04T17:36:59.050Z

Yes, affordability was absolutely one of voters’ top concerns at the ballot box. But so was fighting corruption! Tim Alberta posted a good summary of the exit polling:

National exit (sample: 79,668) — Importance of issues to your vote:



GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION

Crucial/Major – 90%

Minor/No factor – 10%



COST OF LIVING

Crucial/Major – 89%

Minor/No factor – 11%



IRAN WAR

Crucial/Major – 74%

Minor/No factor – 26%



IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT… — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 4, 2026

Moreover, what Jeffries’ response overlooked is the degree to which affordability and accountability are not only not mutually exclusive, but profoundly intertwined! Trump, his cronies, and his billionaire pals are filling their own pockets at the expense of the American worker. Reining in their corruption and greed is intrinsic to achieving the equity and “affordability” that’s so long overdue to so many.

There are Democrats who seem to understand this, and who appear like they simply cannot wait to launch multiple investigations and prosecutions into the Trump administration. “LAWYER UP,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) wrote on X. Garcia is the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

“Noem, Markwayne, Miller, Homan, Bovino, what’s up?” Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) also wrote on X. “Clear your schedule.”

We got Jim Crow in this country after the accountability inherent to Reconstruction was abandoned. We got the fascism of Trump 2.0 after the DOJ dragged its feet on holding him accountable for the January 6 insurrection, among other crimes.

Without aggressively pursuing accountability this time, Democrats risk squandering the historic, joyful victory the party won on Tuesday — the victory that had me up until 5 a.m. considering the possibility of a better world.