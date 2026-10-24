Nick Shirley and the White House Make Their Relationship Official 

[Essay]

A Paid Man

Nick Shirley finally got a government check.

It’s a wonder it took so long. For the last year and a half, he’s played the role of quasi-state run media. As the Trump administration flooded a series of cities last year with federal immigration officers, Shirley was at the head of a coterie of influencers who received special access from the Department of Homeland Security while promoting the department’s enforcement operations.

At times, these influencers received protection from federal immigration enforcement officers. In other instances, the White House suggested that Shirley, and other influencers like him, pointed the way for Trump administration operations. It may sound far-fetched, but as the operation began, Shirley released a video titled “I Investigated Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Fraud Scandal” that the White House later cited as a reason to flood Minneapolis with federal immigration agents, outnumbering local law enforcement by a factor of three to one.

There’s a chicken-and-egg question with Shirley. His investigative videos don’t feature the kind of meticulousness, patience, or attention to detail normally associated with what it takes to uncover a complex fraud ring. In many of the videos, Shirley walks into partly empty buildings, claims that the people there are receiving government funds, and deems it all a scandal. As my colleague Derick Dirmaier noted here recently, Shirley may lack other core competencies, including spelling, color identification, and history. It’s possible that he pointed the way for the White House, but I find that unlikely. Minnesota GOP lawmakers reportedly worked with Shirley on the video; thinking of him as a useful means for the administration to direct attention makes a lot more sense.

For many people, this raised the question: is Nick Shirley a quasi-Trump admin employee? He and his representatives (mostly his mom, also an internet influencer in her own right) have denied that they’re working at all on behalf of the Trump administration. But on Tuesday, Shirley agreed to accept a nominal fee: $10,000 for his work.

“Nick has been at the forefront of the battle to stop the horrible plague that’s happened within our country,” President Trump said of Shirley this week, adding: “And there’s never been anything like it, what’s happened, and look, it’s been going on for a long time.”

Trump used Shirley to announce a new program in which people can report fraud and receive up to $30,000 from the government if their information results in a conviction. It pales in comparison to the False Claims Act, which allows whistleblowers to receive up to 25% of money recovered if the government takes action based on their case.

And even by Shirley-an standards, $10,000 is likely more of a symbol than anything else. The notoriety granted him by the White House drove millions of views on his YouTube channel, though that tends not to pay as well as people might assume. He has a merchandise shop going. But Shirley, like many other political influencers, is operating in the Wild West: there are no laws forcing influencers to disclose who pays them. Revelations of how this segment of the political world works have dripped out, leak by leak, but it’s opaque by nature. For Shirley, $10,000 from the White House is far more transparent than usual.