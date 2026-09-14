Trump Doubles Down on His Midterms Bribe

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‘The $5,000 Is Gonna Happen. 100%’

President Trump’s Republican allies in Congress and his own vice president have been spent the past week attempting to sane-wash President Trump’s midterms election bribe.

Shortly after Trump announced that he would give $5,000 checks to every American adult if enough people vote Republican in the midterms to help the party keep the House and the Senate, Vice President JD Vance went on Fox News to place some (relatively) down-to-earth guardrails on the proposal. Vance suggested that the money would come from new tariff revenue and the administration would place income barriers on who can receive it — meaning only working- and middle-class Americans would be the recipients of the political bribe. Experts have pointed out that the $1.25 trillion it would cost to give $5,000 checks to every adult American through tariff refunds is more or less the equivalent of the revenue that the new tariffs are projected to bring in over the next decade.

“What the president is talking about is ultimately a dividend for American workers. We’re taking in an extraordinary amount of revenue because the president of the United States is actually standing up to both foreign companies but also foreign countries who have been taking advantage of America’s workers for pretty much my entire life,” Vance said, doing clean-up just moments after Trump made the remarks at the faux Republican National Convention last week in Dallas. “What the president’s just saying is, if you keep it going to the American people, if you keep us in power and allow us to continue to do these things, then you’re going to share in some of the benefit of this incredible wealth that we’re creating in the United States of America.”

Some Republicans in Congress like Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) are really taking Trump’s promise and running with it. Other Republicans in Congress were reportedly caught off guard by Trump’s cash pledge, specifically because he tied the payout to the election results. It’s not as if Trump has not promised checks to Americans before. During the height of the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency’s rampage through the federal government, Trump and Musk promised they’d cut checks to Americans once all the awesome, epic slashing was over. That not happen, and DOGE end up cutting more than $110 billion in federal spending — a far cry from $2 trillion in cuts Musk promised.

Nevertheless, Trump doubled down while speaking to reporters in Ireland on Monday.

“The $5,000 is gonna happen. 100%. And the reason is because our country has taken in trillions and trillions of dollars,” he said. “And it’s gonna happen. And the people deserve it, they’ve been treated so badly by the Democrats and by Biden.”

— Nicole LaFond

Dem Has Questions About Russian Oligarch Paying for Don Jr. Wedding

The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee is sounding the alarm about the new report in ProPublica you may have seen today, that found that Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev funded a portion of Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding in May. Kremlev has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.