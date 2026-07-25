Are Politicians Ready to Stop Turning Back the Clock?

[Essay]

The Politics of Nostalgia

In what time would you prefer to live? The question is such a commonly considered hypothetical that how you answer it likely provides a good deal of insight into both your character and your politics. Answers typically tend toward nostalgia for an idealized past — sometimes drawn from lived experiences, but more often inspired by television, movies, books, the media, school, political propaganda, etc. Occasionally you come across someone who would like to live in the future, accommodated by imagined technologies or afforded some exciting new opportunity like intergalactic space travel. These ideas, too, are usually inspired by various media intakes. Rarely do you meet someone who would prefer to stay in the present. This might be because to answer this way cuts against the spirit of the hypothetical. It could also be that for most of the 21st century, the idea of being content in the present has appeared untenable.

To be fair, it is hard to argue that we are currently living in the best of times. But what are we to make of it when cultural institutions like Hollywood have preferred to spend the last decade-plus mining and regurgitating the past rather than confront the present, and our politics have been dominated by the idea that we need to return to increasingly regressive eras of former glory? That we are a society inundated and overwhelmed by nostalgia is hardly news to anyone. Writing in Harper’s about how the “nostalgic gluttony” of the 1970s bicentennial stacks up against the current semiquincentennial, Thomas Frank explains, “Nostalgia is today a structural feature of our modern world, the emptiness and vapidity at the heart of our culture, the inevitable mass-produced sentiment of a society that permanently feels that everything is constantly going wrong but is chronically unable to identify why.” Viewing nostalgia as a structural feature gives some insight into why we are unable to get out of our current rut. It also provides a basis for understanding how politicians can use it to their advantage.

The fact that time plays a central role in the push and pull of our two-party system is at once obvious and obscure. You see in the underlying ideologies that animate the parties (Republican conservatism vs Democratic liberalism/progressivism), a pitting of the desire to maintain the past against the goal of improving the future. The last presidential election was a contest between “Make American Great Again,” and “We’re not going back.” In reality, of course, this dynamic is less clear cut. The Republican Party under Donald Trump has all but abandoned any pretense of conservatism and the evocations of the past are more in line with fascistic concepts of renewal than conservative reverence for tradition. The Democrats meanwhile appear on the fence about how committed they are to a progressive platform; and while there may be consensus that we can’t go back, they have yet to articulate a compelling vision of where we are going. This has allowed Republicans room to swoop in and lay claim to being the party of both past glory and future innovation. As Frank puts it: “Crisis and renewal are strictly a matter of marketing now, a fiction that permanently assigns the Democrats the role of technocrats managing national decline while Republicans get to stand for muscular optimism and economic expansion. When the GOP holds the White House, America is great; when it doesn’t, it isn’t.”

While this strategy may have been enough to put Trump and the Republicans back in charge of the government, it appears to be cracking under the weight of actual governance. While it was never entirely clear what period of perceived American greatness Trump was referring to the first time he ran for president (likely the Reagan ‘80s but also perhaps the 1950s), his recent highlighting of the McKinley administration as peak America, along with his administration’s repeated attempts to reconstitute more than century-old laws, harken to a time it’s hard to imagine many Americans are wistful for. Worse than the resurfacing of a more menacing and antiquated America is the administration’s embrace of a future dominated by data centers which power a world of unregulated AI, prediction markets, and cryptocurrency; especially considering the AI industry is just as likely to lean into the possibility that they are harbingers of the apocalypse, or at least widescale job loss, as they are to promise future prosperity. This leaves the present mired in cultural and democratic backsliding and facing what seems like a hostile future.

In his Harper’s essay, Frank suggests that one way out of this mess is for politicians to adopt “a kind of counter-nostalgia, reclaiming a mythic past for the forces of tolerance and democratic generosity.” It’s a nice idea, but I’m not sure it’s a good reading of the room. We will always rely on certain traditions and founding principles to define ourselves. Nostalgia is simply an indulgence in the memory of who we are. It can’t be dismissed, but it might be time to give it a rest. Lost in the panic over the end of reading or sex or whatever else The Atlantic is worried about is that there are also lots of new beginnings. It’s exhausting being constantly reminded that everything around you is in decline. When something is broken, it’s good practice to fix it. However, it’s not your only option. You can also build something new. And judging from recent developments in politics, movies, media, etcetera, people are hungry for something new.

On July 14, Bastille Day in France, the House passed the Sunshine Protection Act on an overwhelmingly bipartisan bias. The bill, if it passes the Senate, would make daylight saving time (DST) permanent — answering literally the hypothetical I posed at the start of this essay. While it would be easy to file this alongside other oddball legislation like the recent bill allowing the emergency broadcast system to issue alerts for shark attacks (who says these people aren’t working for your interests), the debate over daylight’s savings time goes back more than a hundred years and has a real constituency that would like to see it made permanent. D.S.T activist Scott Yates went as far as to tell the New Yorker in 2017 that if we could get the government to solve the problem of being forced to change the clocks twice a year it “will empower people to say that this thing we thought was immovable is really fixable. We can fix this.” I agree it’s time to stop turning back the clock, but it would also be nice if our politicians could put forward a positive vision of the future that extends beyond an hour.