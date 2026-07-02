Judges Across the Nation Agree: The DOJ’s Legal Argument for Seizing Voter Rolls Does Not Hold Up

Hello, and welcome back to The Franchise!

We are starting with some good news for a change.

The DOJ has just been handed two more court losses in its flailing campaign to seize voter data from the states, bringing the grand total of court losses to 11. The Justice Department sued 30 states and Washington, D.C. in an unheard of attempt to seize unredacted lists of statewide voter registration data, which includes the sensitive and personal data of every person who is registered to vote in the state.

Not one judge has sided with the DOJ’s arguments thus far in court.

On Saturday, a federal judge dismissed the DOJ’s lawsuit against Pennsylvania. On Monday, a federal judge similarly dismissed the DOJ’s case against New Hampshire.

These latest defeats are, respectively, the DOJ’s tenth and eleventh losses to date, in the administration’s ongoing, struggling campaign to trample on states’ rights to administer their own elections and seize voter data from 44 states and Washington D.C. Very few states complied with the DOJ’s initial demands for the information, so it has been trying to compel states to hand over the data via lawsuits. It has so far lost every single case that has gone to court.

The data the DOJ is after includes sensitive information like drivers licenses and Social Security numbers — personal identifying information that the federal government is not entitled to.

To make its case, the DOJ has been relying on provisions in the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (CRA) to argue it is allowed to seize the information. But, as the courts have found time and time again, none of these statutes give the federal government the authority to demand state’s voter rolls.

“The Department of Justice does not have any congressional authorization or any legal right to seize the sensitive data from these states,” explained David Becker, a former lawyer in the voting section of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and executive director and founder of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research.

The federal judges in the most recent cases have agreed with the findings of the judges in previous states: the DOJ’s argument that the CRA and HAVA gives them the right to demand sensitive voter information does not work.

“Through the present administration, the government seeks to compel the production of highly sensitive personal identifiers held within the Commonwealth’s voter rolls,” U.S. District Chief Judge Cathy Bissoon, a Barack Obama appointee, wrote in her ruling on Saturday. “The Constitution’s Elections Clause notwithstanding, the government claims that its incursion is required to confirm the state’s compliance with federal election law. What, a reader rhetorically may ask, could possibly go wrong?”

“…the government has failed to demonstrate entitlement to Pennsylvania voters’ personal identifiers under the NVRA or HAVA. The various Motions to Dismiss will be granted, and the dismissal is with prejudice,” she added.

In his ruling on Monday in the New Hampshire case, U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante similarly wrote “that a state’s failure to disclose information, including the SVRA, does not on its own constitute a substantive violation giving rise to a claim for relief under HAVA.”

With so many losses, you might be thinking, why isn’t the Justice Department just dropping this whole ridiculous gambit?

One reason the DOJ soldiers on with this failing campaign is likely because the DOJ “doesn’t seem to have the ability to tell its one and only client, the president, which is, by the way, not supposed to be the client of the Department of Justice, ‘hey, these are bad cases,’” Becker said.

“There’s no one at the Department of Justice who will stand up for the rule of law and speak truth to their audience of one,” Becker added, “they’re going to keep racking up defeats.”

There’s a lot more to unpack this week, let’s dig in.

Voting Rights Advocates Celebrate SCOTUS Mail-in Ballot Decision

More cautiously hopeful news …

In a major loss for the Trump administration’s campaign to restrict mail-in voting access, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision this week, rejected a GOP effort to limit which mail ballots can be counted. The decision upholds a Mississippi law that allows election officials to count mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Election Day, even if they are received after Election Day.

It’s great news for those who care about the right to vote, and very bad news for those intent on furthering Trump’s voter suppression agenda.

Trump was not too pleased with the defeat, calling it a “tremendous loss,” and using it as an excuse to push the SAVE America Act, a wildly restrictive voter suppression bill that he has been trying to bully the Senate to pass for months as he seeks to exert more control over election administration and bolster his delusions about the 2020 election.

“In light of the tremendous loss in the Supreme Court today concerning Voter’s Rights, and the fact that ‘people’s’ votes are allowed to be counted LONG AFTER an Election is over, it is more important than ever to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT…” he wrote in a post on Truth Social on Monday after the ruling came down.

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters — the RNC was the group that challenged the Mississippi law — also reacted to the decision on Monday with a major plug for the SAVE America Act.

“If we want fair and secure elections, Election Day should mean exactly what it says, which is why this decision makes it even more imperative that Congress pass the SAVE America Act,” Gruters said in a statement.

Voting rights advocates, however, celebrated the court’s decision to uphold the counting of mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day.

“With today’s ruling, voters can be assured that their right to vote by mail remains secure,” Danielle Lang, vice president for voting rights and rule of law at Campaign Legal Center, said in a statement. “States still have the constitutional authority to write their own election laws — including the more than 30 states with laws safeguarding voters from being impacted by mail delays beyond their control.”

A Win for Mike Lindell

And finally in some positive news for no one but our favorite pillow magnate Mike Lindell, the voting technology company formerly known as Dominion Voting Systems is dropping its $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Lindell. The lawsuit, filed in 2021, is related to lies he spread about the 2020 election and the company’s voting equipment.

Of course, Lindell is using this bit of good fortune to double down on the very conspiracy theories that got him into trouble in the first place.

“It’s kind of a coincidence that they dropped it just one day before I was putting out all the evidence on LindellTV,” he told me.

“I’m gonna keep going to get rid of all the electronic voting machines,” he continued. “132 countries have banned electronic voting machines, now the United States needs to go to paper ballots hand counted and that’s it.”

“I’m gonna keep advocating for melting ’em down and turning ’em into prison bars every single one of them,” he said, referencing, we think, voting machines?

In Other Election News

TPM: Supreme Court Rules Against Republicans’ Attempt to Restrict Vote by Mail

NBC News: Colorado Supreme Court deals blow to Democrats’ redistricting push

ABC: Trump’s fixation on voting has had mixed results. He still has ways to affect November’s elections