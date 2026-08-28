The Brief

Trump’s Mail-in Voting Executive Order Is Ready to Begin Its Trip Back to SCOTUS

Here's a look at a few things TPM is following this morning.
by
08.28.26 | 8:17 am
President Donald Trump gestures to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after he was sworn in during inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump’s Mail-in Voting Order Is Blocked, Again, for Now

As I wrote a few days ago, we’re particularly focused on this battle, playing out in multiple courts, over Trump’s March executive order on mailed ballots because it remains a particularly viable way for his administration to inject chaos into the midterms. The order would require the U.S. Postal Service to make last-minute changes to how ballots are mailed, and for the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration to compile “a list of individuals confirmed to be United States citizens” who may vote. Both provisions lay the foundation for election administration chaos — the USPS changes would be implemented just as the residents of some states begin early voting — and for Trump and his agencies to spread new election conspiracy theories and launch new, baseless investigations into how the election was conducted and who voted that could be used to meddle with its outcome.

Trump’s ill motives aside, the order is a reconceptualization of how America does elections: the Constitution leaves it to states to oversee their elections, including for federal office. It leaves no role for the federal executive branch.

And, so, as this executive order ping-pongs from the Supreme Court to various lower courts and back, we are keeping close tabs on it.

Last night, U.S. District Court judge Indira Talwani again blocked the executive order from being implemented. The Supreme Court, and then a series of lower-court rulings, had unblocked it earlier this week.

That case is now, again, likely Supreme Court bound.

Here, in a nutshell, is what happened: Ahead of Monday’s Supreme Court ruling, the justices had been considering whether states could sue to stop the order before it was implemented. The conservative majority found they could not. But while the justices were writing their ruling, the Trump administration went ahead and began implementing the executive order, a bold move that violated a lower-court injunction.

Now, the way in which the administration implements the executive order is no longer a hypothetical: USPS has laid out plans with which states must comply. This, in theory, should mean that the conservative justices are ready to engage with the executive order on the merits. “Now that the USPS has published the Final Rule, Plaintiffs’ challenges are ripe,” Talwani wrote, agreeing with plaintiffs that the USPS rule was likely to sow chaos and impose significant burdens on states.

The administration is now arguing that it’s too late — too close to the election — to put a stop to its efforts to implement the executive order, a trollish approach given everything that got us here, but one that, experts worry, the conservatives on the high court might go for.

Republicans’ Bad Situation in Georgia

JACKSON, GEORGIA – MAY 19: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins acknowledges supporters at a primary night event on May 19, 2026 in Jackson, Georgia. Positions on the ballot in Georgia also include state governor, secretary of state and attorney general. (Photo by Jason Allen/Getty Images)

Georgia is a purple state — one Trump won by 2.2% in 2024 and just barely lost in 2020 (a fact that has loomed large in his psyche and launched a half-decade of right-wing disinformation).

Despite that, Republicans seem to be in the midst of fumbling winnable, state-wide races this fall.

  • In the race that has attracted the most attention, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D) is up against Rep. Mike Collins (R), a man who is seemingly surrounded by so many extreme figures it is getting absurd.
  • A former Collins chief of staff was dogged by allegations of violence and fired after making disgusting comments about a Matt Lauer accuser. A second chief of staff tried to collaborate with such figures as Richard Spencer and Nick Fuentes to spring a Holocaust denier from jail. Collins’ daughter’s husband is an actual white supremacist influencer who, despite the media attention, continues to post. Now, the Washington Post has revealed that his PAC employed a guy who described himself online as “racist” and “fascist,” and used the term “white power.”
  • I guess you might give Collins’ the benefit of the doubt, assume this is all a coincidence, but, as Layla A. Jones notes in our own coverage of this, Collins has himself made jokes that riff on far-right memes, including repeatedly invoking the idea of tossing one’s political enemies from aircraft, as far-right, 20th century Latin American dictators did.
  • Let’s look at another statewide race: the Republican primary for governor was fought out between two strongly Trump-aligned candidates (a contrast to the current, popular Republican governor Brian Kemp, who has made a point of quietly resisting Trump’s influence). This year’s second-place candidate, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, continues to be furious with the winner, healthcare executive Rick Jackson, over his primary campaign, during which Jackson sued Jones for defamation, and Jones sued Jackson. Despite similar politics, the feud between the two threatens to hurt Jackson’s election prospects.
  • NOTUS reported this week that Trump offered to make Jones ambassador to Germany if he would endorse Jackson. Jones denied that report to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution but said he had no current plans to make amends. “I’m open for discussion but it’s their move to make, to have a genuine conversation about it,” Jones told AJC. “Let’s not forget they filed a defamation lawsuit against me.”

Tabs

  • CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Moscow amid intelligence indicating the Kremlin sees the U.S. as weakened by its war with Iran, the Washington Post reports.
  • Hungary, in the midst of an inspiring turn away from right-wing authoritarianism, has elected an “anti-graft czar” to investigate what happened during Viktor Orbán’s reign — though the fact that she has no experience with this type of work has inspired controversy.
  • The Trump administration is sending more frequent deportation flights to Haiti, after dropping Temporary Protected Status protections for Haitians, the New York Times reports.

Man of the Hour

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 15: U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC) arrives for a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. House Republicans met to discuss the Republican budget bill as they attempt to bring it to the floor next week for a vote. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

It’s Chuck Edwards, the member of Congress who will likely soon be censured by his colleagues after the House Ethics Committee found numerous flagrant and bizarre examples of Edwards engaging in inappropriate conduct with two women in his office. His defense, which he released yesterday and which Nicole documented in Where Things Stand, included such lines as “an affectionate friendship is not a sexual proposition” and “poetry is not sexual misconduct.”

Are We at War

Six months today.

John Light is TPM's executive editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
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Notable Replies

  1. Vote.

    Impeach.

    Prosecute.

    Expand SCOTUS.

  2. Can we be more blunt in our progressive vision? Expand the Supreme Court. Make the treasonous criminals in the Trump Administration accountable in courts of law. We can fix our battered and broken democracy if we SPELL IT OUT.

  3. Donald Trump’s administration is facing calls to launch an investigation into allegations that Michael Boren, a senior official who oversees the US Forest Service, pressed agency staff to deploy additional resources to fight a fire burning near his Idaho ranch.

    Three Democratic senators accused Boren of “inappropriate interference” in a letter seen by the Guardian, demanding answers from Brooke Rollins, US agricultural secretary. Boren serves as undersecretary of agriculture for natural resources and environment.

    Senators Ron Wyden, Amy Klobuchar and Martin Heinrich expressed “serious concern” over reports that Boren used his federal government position in July to remove firefighting personnel and resources from active fires elsewhere to tackle a fire near his private ranch in Idaho.

    The fire began on 12 July, as a result of an unattended campfire and was 100% contained by 15 July. It reportedly ultimately burned seven acres.

    Six current and former forest service officials described the response to the fire to the Post as greater than would typically be expected for a fire of that size, which posed no significant threat to life or property. Communications reviewed by the Post also reportedly confirmed that Boren personally contacted forest service staff about the fire.

  4. “an affectionate friendship is not a sexual proposition” and “poetry is not sexual misconduct.”

    If you’re a male Republican and you’re under 80, it’s a youthful indiscretion.

  5. Avatar for davidn davidn says:

    I am not sure “fumbling” is the exact description needed regarding Republicans generally or in Georgia specifically.

    The Republican party is an extremist party. Even the those like Cassidy and Collins of the party own that. And, it has become increasing difficult to bury those facts or even have candidates that do not publicly align to it. Even at the edges, it has become increasingly difficult to deny it.

    So a better description is this, Republicans are testing people. They want to know just how far they can go. Are the American people ready for a full blown Christian Nationalist-Nazi party ready to act on genocide? Are people ready for permanent governance by this coalition of the Republican party?

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

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