Tom Homan Shares the Omar Plan

Homan States Explicitly That Denaturalization is an Option

On Saturday, Tom Homan, President Trump’s “Border Czar,” made explicit what had only been reported before based on unnamed sources: the administration is looking at denaturalizing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), an outspoken critic of the president and one of the first Muslim members of Congress.

“I’m not going to get ahead of the bureau or HSI, but I’ve been told they have a strong case, and we’ll let the evidence lead where it leads,” he said on Fox.

“Of course, if you lie during the naturalization process, there is a process to denaturalize somebody,” he said at another point, adding, “And certainly, if the evidence points that way, that could happen.”

Homan, the kindler, gentler face of Trump’s immigration crackdown after Greg Bovino was shown the door amid his too-explicit fascism, is developing a reputation for his blunt comments making clear the administration is doing exactly what it appears to be doing. Long before the raid, he had been saying during media appearances that Omar was under criminal investigation.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin also made the “strong case” claim on a Turning Point USA podcast Friday. “This was about enforcing once again our nation’s laws, and it’s a strong case,” he said.

The Trump administration has attempted to ramp up denaturalizations, though it’s a complicated process and its ability to navigate it has seemingly fallen far short of its ambition. It’s filed hundreds of cases, though each of those cases is still pending.

This latest, politicized prosecution, ramped up, in violation of DOJ policy, within weeks of the midterms, has inspired widespread condemnation. “The full weight of the federal government is being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president,” former President Barack Obama said over the weekend, joining that chorus.

Omar’s lawyers said in a letter Friday, reported by multiple outlets, that the search violated her rights and the restrictions a magistrate judge placed on DHS. Her lawyers were not given a copy of the search warrant, they said, and DHS didn’t consult with the House general counsel, which would have given Omar an opportunity to prevent congressional work product from being seized.

“There is no legitimate basis for any suggestion that she has violated any law concerning her citizenship status,” said the letter, per the Wall Street Journal.

A Talarico Win Downballot

Much of the national conversation has focused on the possibility that a James Talarico win would help Democrats flip control of the Senate. That level of support for a Democrat could, however, have significant effects down-ballot as well.

Governor Greg Abbott is facing a strong challenge from state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, with Cook Political Report on October 1 shifting the race from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”

In the U.S. House, there is the possibility that Republican’s attempt to gerrymander their way to a majority will backfire. In order to create five districts in which they hoped their candidates would win, they had to make many others less Republican; Democrats now have a real chance in some of those.

Meanwhile, even the districts Republicans gerrymandered in such a way that they expected them to flip may not: they used a vote for Trump to measure the districts’ Republican lean, but many voters — especially Latino voters — voted for Trump in 2024 but still voted for Democrats down ballot.

The Texas state legislature could also see a significant shift, as former Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan outlined in a fascinating recent interview with Texas Monthly. “People say eight Republican seats are at risk. I could see ten,” Phelan said. “I hear there’s more than that in the margin of error. That doesn’t mean they’re all going to lose. But these suburbs are nasty. Nasty. Houston, DFW, Bexar County [San Antonio]—you can’t spend enough money to keep up. And if Talarico wins this and gets the margin up to six or seven, it’s a bloodbath down [the] ballot. I don’t know how people survive.”

Early voting begins in the state today.

Tabs

Mike Rothschild, who writes about conspiracy theories and the culture surrounding them for TPM, looks at how the Trump administration is trying to reboot QAnon as Trump investigates his enemies — and how neither the government-backed conspiracy theory, nor the investigation itself, are working out very well.

The economist Robert H. Frank outlines his theory for TPM of how the polls may actually understimate Democrats’ strength on Election Day.

Woman of the Hour

GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA – MAY 4: Jan Crawford of CBS and Steve Kingstone of BBC News look over notes on the plane headed for the U.S. Navy base on May 4, 2012 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Khalid Sheik Mohammed and four alleged accomplices will be arraigned on charges including 2976 counts of murder during the September 11th terrorist attacks. (Photo by Walter Michot-Pool/The Miami Herald via Getty Images)

It’s Jan Crawford, CBS News’ chief legal correspondent, known for covering today’s highly political Supreme Court with rose-tinted glasses, publishing packages framed around such things as Sam Alito’s love of baseball. As you’ve likely seen, a Republican political operative over the weekend demanded Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed denounce the Muslim Brotherhood. (El-Sayed replied “Sure. Yeah, absolutely,” before comparing the question to conspiracy theories that, as a Catholic, John F. Kennedy would be loyal to the Pope.) Crawford commended the questioner on X, thanking the operative and suggesting he was on to something with the “Muslim brotherhood” question, writing, “I had to watch this twice to catch Dr Abdul El-Sayed’s nanosecond, ‘yeah, absolutely,’ response. His subsequent uninterrupted three-minute diatribe proving your exact point is the kind of spectacular self own most [people] only dream about triggering. Congrats.” She later deleted the tweet, saying it violated CBS’ standards.