The Brief

Republican Senator Greenlights Russ Vought’s Latest Impoundment

Here's a look at a few things TPM is following this morning.
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10.01.26 | 8:14 am
UNITED STATES - JULY 22: Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., attends the Senate Budget Committee markup on the nomination of Hal Duncan to be deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, in Dirksen building on W... UNITED STATES - JULY 22: Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., attends the Senate Budget Committee markup on the nomination of Hal Duncan to be deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, in Dirksen building on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Former chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., passed away on July 11, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS

A Republican Gives a Thumbs Up to White House Effort to Seize Congress’ Power

Yesterday afternoon, TPM’s Emine Yücel got word that Senate Democrats would hold a vote on a bill that would block Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought’s latest bid to impound almost a billion dollars. Congress had appropriated the funds and President Trump had signed that appropriations bill into law, but the administration later deemed the funding too woke, finding that it helped immigrants, met its contorted definition of “DEI,” or was otherwise unacceptable.

Congress, of course, holds the power of the purse under the Constitution. If Congress writes an appropriations bill, and the president signs it, the funds must be spent in the way Congress laid out. But Vought has found ways to claim he does not, in fact, need to abide by that schema, and has used various maneuvers to not just slash funding to government offices and programs but end some entirely. This latest one is a so-called pocket rescission, exploiting a loophole Vought believes exists in the Impoundment Control Act. I won’t unpack it here, but Emine has reported on it extensively.

So, on Wednesday, Senate Democrats on the appropriations committee put forward a bill to block Vought’s pocket rescission, and all future ones. The vote was held under unanimous consent, meaning a single senator could block it. It seemed inevitable one would — the question was who, and why.

So, around 7 p.m., we got our answer: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) objected to the bill. He did not directly address the way in which Vought’s maneuvering has run roughshod over one of Congress’ most important duties: dictating federal spending. He shrugged that all government spending should be reduced, and then said the law around impoundments was vague. “It’ll probably have to be all sorted out by the Supreme Court,” he said.

That much is right, and the Court has already shown an openness to what Vought is trying to do.

The Senate then adjourned until the midterms.

Sen. Eric Schmitt Faces Fallout From His Jack Smith Debacle

Senator Eric Schmitt, Republican from Missouri, speaks as he questions former Special Counsel Jack Smith during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

New details about Sen. Eric Schmitt’s (R-MO) fantastic flame-out during a congressional hearing with Jack Smith continue to emerge. The senator on Tuesday attempted to float a conspiracy theory about the former special counsel meeting with Fulton County DA Fani Willis at an Atlanta Hawks game. That theory immediately collapsed, but not before he accused Smith of perjury for not indulging it.

  • Schmitt was warned that the texts he based his allegation on were “unvetted” and that he should proceed with caution, MS NOW reported yesterday. Some Senate Judiciary staff believe the White House had urged Schmitt to undertake his stunt, the report said.
  • Schmitt in an interview with Politico was unapologetic, and seemingly confirmed that his misapprehension about whether Smith attended an Atlanta Hawks game or an Iowa Hawkeyes game had to do with completely overlooking the existence of women’s sports, a topic about which the GOP professes to care greatly. “Well, we had text messages from [Smith’s] team that he was at a basketball game, and the only game at 7:30 tip-off in the NBA was in Atlanta,” Schmitt told Politico, adding, “I didn’t know he was a Caitlin Clark fan. Now we know.”
  • Schmitt’s staffer who held up a posterboard during his display was up for a new job at the White House, Politico reports. Now, he may not be.

Tabs

  • Pete Hegseth picked two defense contractors and Newt Gingrich for a gig … telling him what to buy from defense contractors. It’s a return to government for one of those defense contractors, the race-obsessed billionaire Elon Musk, after his disastrous DOGE slash-and-burn adventure through government in the early days of the Trump administration.
  • Tourism to the U.S. has plummeted during Trump’s second term, with significant impacts on the economy. Check out this chart from Semafor.
  • Tennessee horrifically botched an execution Wednesday night, sending Christina Pike, who the state planned to kill, to the emergency room instead, the Washington Post reports.

Man of the Hour

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 24: Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Ca attends the re-scheduled White House Correspondents Dinner in the Presidential Ballroom at the Waldorf Astoria on July 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)

It’s Trump’s FCC chair Brendan Carr, who has no concerns about Trump’s taxpayer-funded campaign ads. “I don’t think there’s anything unique or different about it, other than being a normal PSA, the types of PSAs that the government naturally and normally runs,” he said.

Are We at War?

Trump’s latest taxpayer-funded campaign ad praises the quagmire in Iran, the Washington Sun reports.

John Light is TPM's executive editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
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Notable Replies

  1. Another day of GriftersRUs and the Testosterone Toddlers in the teetering Dis-United States.

  3. Trump has declared war on mosquitos and tics, once again usurping Congress’ authority.

  4. I read that MS NOW story yesterday, and it didn’t make any sense. The “unvetted” nature of the texts has absolutely nothing to do with Schmitt’s idiotic screw-up, so how is it relevant? It comes off as a weird excuse for dumbfuckery, as if the problem was that the texts were fake or poorly transcribed rather than that Schimtt and his staff completely misinterpreted them. I’m not even sure what it means to “vet” texts like this. It’s a device text dump that DOJ had access to and shared with Grassley. What’s to vet? You either have the record or you don’t. Or does “unvetted” here imply that even Republicans suspect DOJ may be making shit up and fabricating evidence like fake text messages?

  5. “Congress, of course, holds the power of the purse under the Constitution. If Congress writes an appropriations bill, and the president signs it, the funds must be spent in the way Congress laid out. But Vought has found ways to claim he does not, in fact, need to abide by that schema, and has used various maneuvers to not just slash funding to government offices and programs but end some entirely. This latest one is a so-called pocket rescission, exploiting a loophole Vought believes exists in the Impoundment Control Act. I won’t unpack it here, but Emine has reported on it extensively.”
    … … … … … … …
    If Vought can ignore signed law concerning spending … why do I need to follow federal and state tax law? Can’t I just ignore those laws as an unjust imposition on my spending on bills and food?
    I know, I know …as a sinle voting citizen I lack the standing to tell the IRS to “get lost” but I would be following in dictator trump’s footsteps.

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