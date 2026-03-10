Yesterday, I wrote that President Trump was moonwalking out of his war in Iran. Then later that afternoon and last night he made a series of highly bellicose and bombastic statements that the war is only getting started, and he may destroy Iran altogether as a people, as a nation.

Today, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth I think told us the story because now he’s bringing his daily briefing in line with Trump‘s idea that this war is pretty much over. A couple more hard-core days and it’s gonna be done. So which is happening here? I think we can really see by the oil futures. Oil went up dramatically over the weekend. I believe it briefly got up to over $110 a barrel and then it fell yesterday when Trump made these statements that the war is pretty much over we’re gonna be wrapping it up, and in anticipation of G7 nations releasing oil reserves. Now today it’s continuing that and it’s fallen significantly below $80, so investors think that Trump is going full taco here i.e. Trump always chickens out.