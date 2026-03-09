Trump Now MoonWalking Away From Regime Change As Fast As He Can

Yesterday UN Ambassador Mike Waltz announced that the US was moving ahead rapidly to achieve all its war objectives which he listed as 1) destroying Iran’s missiles, 2) eliminating its nuclear program and 3) ending its ability to do terrorism. So much for regime change, it seems and also unconditional surrender, both of which don’t seem remotely in the ballpark any time soon. That was the trial balloon. Then today President Trump followed up on this by declaring that the war is actually pretty much over already.

He told CBS News’s Weijia Jiang that “the war is very complete, pretty much” and that the US is “very far” ahead of the initial 4 to 5 week timeline. “The war is very complete,” he said in case there was any ambiguity about his words. Indeed, in his vaguely genocidal way Trump seemed to implicitly take regime change off the table by threatening either regime change or perhaps genocide if Iran got “cute.”

“They better not try anything cute,” he told Jiang, “or it’s going to be the end of that country.”

Again, where’s regime change? Where’s unconditional surrender? That’s old news, I guess. By this evening it might even be fake news.

What this all comes down to is that the White House is running as fast as it can from regime change and even faster from its demand for “unconditional surrender”. Trump wants to be done because the conflict is getting too messy, Gulf allies are certainly privately asking WTAF Trump’s plan is and more than anything else Trump is realizing that he is triggering what has been the most reliable presidency killer in American politics for more than half a century: spiking gas prices.

On gas prices, Trump is saying they’ll be back down very fast. But that’s not remotely how it works. Once gas prices really spike the half life of the price rise is really long. The oil and gas shock that came out of the Ukraine War wasn’t nearly as severe as many feared. But it still ran pretty much right through the end of Biden’s presidency.

Trump wants out now. Or at least he does today. Tomorrow may be another story.