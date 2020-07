Where Things Stand: ‘Spying!’

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: U.S. House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) attends a hearing on June 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democrats are highlighting what they say is the improper politicization...

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: U.S. House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) attends a hearing on June 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Democrats are highlighting what they say is the improper politicization of Attorney General Bill Barr’s Justice Department. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS