LIVE COVERAGE

Bill Barr Faces Off With House Lawmakers

July 28, 2020
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Attorney General Bill Barr will tangle with House Democrats on Tuesday, in his first appearance before the House Judiciary Committee in nearly a year and a half.

The topic of the hearing is broad: general oversight of the Justice Department. The hearing is expected to cover multiple subject areas and several DOJ-related controversies of the last few months: from Barr’s handling of the prosecutions of President Trump’s allies, to his botched firing of the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, to the Department’s involvement in crackdowns on peaceful protestors across the country.

Barr’s opening remarks took a combative tone, setting the stage for what could be a confrontational hearing. Follow along below.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30