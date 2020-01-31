Where Things Stand: Is The Trial Over?

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Reporters reach out with their cell phones and audio recorders trying to get a statement from Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) as he passes by during a recess in the Senate impeachment trial o...

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Reporters reach out with their cell phones and audio recorders trying to get a statement from Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) as he passes by during a recess in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on January 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. The trial has entered into the second day of the question phase where Senators have the opportunity to submit written questions to the House managers and President Trump's defense team. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

