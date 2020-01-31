Where Things Stand: Is The Trial Over?

This is your TPM mid-morning briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Reporters reach out with their cell phones and audio recorders trying to get a statement from Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) as he passes by during a recess in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on January 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. The trial has entered into the second day of the question phase where Senators have the opportunity to submit written questions to the House managers and President Trump's defense team. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Lamar Alexander
January 31, 2020 10:04 a.m.

We wrapped up the impeachment trial’s Q&A portion last night and two key senators immediately announced where they stood on witnesses: Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was for them, but Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) was against.

Now we’re waiting for Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) to make a statement (Romney is a yes). But, as Tierney Sneed wrote last night, the best Democrats can hope for now is a 50-50 tie. Chief Justice John Roberts could break it, but he’s not expected to do so.

Is it game over for Democrats? Not quite.

