LIVEBLOG: Impeachment Trial Begins In The Senate

The Senate impeachment trial is set to get underway at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released his proposed rules for the trial Monday evening, which Democrats quickly criticized. Follow along below, and refresh this page for updates.

When asked about his response to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) critique of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) restrictive proposed trial rules during an interview on Fox News Tuesday morning, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said that Schumer is “complaining about something which is largely of his own making.” “He refused to negotiate with Sen. McConnell on the rules and resolutions, so that means that Republicans — 53 Republicans — are going to have to vote for the resolution to set the ground rules up,” Cornyn said. Cornyn added that Schumer “really wants to hijack the trial.” “As you know, senators are effectively jurors. There’s a little bit of a difference between civil and criminal cases in a court of impeachment, but our job is to listen to the case presented by the parties, by the impeachment managers, and by the President’s lawyers,” Cornyn said. “Not to hijack the trial and orchestrate it ourselves — that’s what Sen. Schumer wants to do, and I think that would be wrong.”

In their scathing responses to McConnell’s restrictive proposed trial rules, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) fired a warning shot at politically vulnerable GOP senators who would potentially vote for McConnell’s efforts to tailor the trial in Trump’s favor. “Any senator that votes for the McConnell resolution will be voting to hide information and evidence from the American people,” Schumer said. And Pelosi threatened that “every Senator who supports this sham process must be held accountable to the American people.”

House impeachment managers sent a letter to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone claiming he is a “material witness” in the case. “Evidence indicates that, at a minimum, you have detailed knowledge of the facts regarding the first Article and played an instrumental role in the conduct charged in the second Article,” the wrote to Cipollone. “For all these reasons, to the extent you plan to serve as the President’s legal advocate during the Senate trial proceedings, at a minimum, you must disclose all facts and information as to which you have first-hand knowledge that will be at issue in connection with the evidence you present or arguments you make in your role as the President’s legal advocate so that the Senate and Chief Justice can be apprised of any potential ethical issues, conflicts, or biases,” they added. Read the letter below:

President Donald Trump’s lawyers and his Republican allies in the Senate are working behind closed doors to make sure former National Security Adviser John Bolton doesn’t publicly testify in the trial in the event that enough Republican defections allow witnesses, according to the Washington Post. One reported possibility for Trump’s legal team may be requesting that Bolton’s testimony be classified in the name of national security.

The House impeachment managers slammed McConnell’s proposed Senate trial rules on Tuesday, saying the resolution “goes so far as to suggest it may not even allow the evidence gathered by the House to be admitted. That is not a fair trial. In fact, it is no trial at all.” The managers criticized the plan for opening statements to stretch late into the evening. “There should be a fair trial — fair to the President, yes, but equally important, fair to the American people. Any Senator who wants the same, should reject the McConnell Resolution,” they said. Read the full statement below: “For weeks, Mitch McConnell has asserted that he planned to follow the ‘Clinton precedent’ for structuring President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial. It is now clear why he hid his proposed resolution all this time and released it the night before the trial is set to begin. His resolution deviates sharply from the Clinton precedent — and common sense — in an effort to prevent the full truth of the President’s misconduct from coming to light. “In the Clinton case, the President provided all of the documents — more than 90,000 pages of them — before the trial took place. McConnell’s resolution rejects that basic necessity. And in the Clinton case, all of the witnesses had testified before the Senate trial began, and the only issue was whether they would be re-called to testify once more. The substance of what they would say was already known. Here, McConnell is trying to prevent the witnesses from ever testifying, and the public from ever finding out what they have to say. “If those efforts are successful, this will be the first impeachment trial in American history in which the Senate did not allow the House to present its case with witnesses and documents. The McConnell Resolution goes so far as to suggest it may not even allow the evidence gathered by the House to be admitted. That is not a fair trial. In fact, it is no trial at all. “A White House-driven and rigged process, with a truncated schedule designed to go late into the night and further conceal the President’s misconduct, is not what the American people expect or deserve. “There should be a fair trial — fair to the President, yes, but equally important, fair to the American people. Any Senator who wants the same, should reject the McConnell Resolution.”

An Associated Press reporter notes the severe restrictions placed on the press during the Senate trial: The press has had the right to walk, unfettered, through those doors and others to witness public sessions of the Senate since the 18th century. Tomorrow, there will be a police officer and a magnetometer in our way for the 1st time ever. This is a bad idea pic.twitter.com/dfqpb1pMCy — Andrew Taylor (@APAndrewTaylor) January 21, 2020