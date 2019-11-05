More of the Melodrama

(From L) Democratic presidential hopefuls Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former US Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren arrive onstage for the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2...

(From L) Democratic presidential hopefuls Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former US Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren arrive onstage for the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio on October 15, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS